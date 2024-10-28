Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam remains Singapore's 5th largest aquatic product supplier

October 28, 2024 - 13:20
Việt Nam remained Singapore's 5th largest exporter of aquatic products for three straight quarters, the Việt Nam Trade Office in the city-state has said.

 

Việt Nam remained Singapore's 5th largest exporter of aquatic products for three straight quarters. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

SINGAPORE — Việt Nam remained Singapore's 5th largest exporter of aquatic products for three straight quarters, the Việt Nam Trade Office in the city-state has said.

Statistics from the Singaporean Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority showed that during January-September, the country imported nearly SGD839.1 million (US$635.24 million) worth of aquatic products from nearly 100 countries and territories, a decrease of 4.51 per cent from the same period in 2023.

The top exporters of aquatic products to Singapore during the period were Malaysia with a 13.42 per cent market share, Indonesia 10.98 per cent, Norway 10.34 per cent, China 9.81 per cent, Việt Nam 9.22 per cent, and Japan 8.42 per cent.

Commercial Counselor Cao Xuân Thắng, Head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore, said the above statistics demonstrated the important position and role of Vietnamese aquatic products in the Singapore market.

However, to increase market share sustainably, increasing the ranking and export value of aquatic products to Singapore, Việt Nam needed to continue improving the product quality.

He noted that high inflation and the trend of tightening spending in Singapore were also major challenges for exporters, including Việt Nam.

Countries that can take advantage of logistics and reduce costs would create a greater competitive advantage in exporting goods to Singapore, Thắng added. — VNS

 

agriculture and fishery exports Singapore

see also

More on this story

Economy

Circular economy a top priority for VN: EuroCham's workshop

Building a circular economy should be among Việt Nam’s top priorities, according to economists and environmental experts, who were speaking during a workshop organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade in HCM City last week.
Economy

HCM City to host 2024 hardware, hand tools expo

The Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE) will be held on December 5-7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City with 400 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories showcasing more than 1,000 products and a number of prominent brands.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom