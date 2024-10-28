HCM City to host 2024 hardware, hand tools expo

HCM CITY – The Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE) will be held from December 5-7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City with 400 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories showcasing more than 1,000 products and several prominent brands.

Now in its ninth season, this year's event will feature 450 booths displaying and promoting five main product groups including tools, machine tools, reinforcement equipment, hardware and supporting industrial products. These product groups have wide applications across industries such as manufacturing, production, repair, assembly, construction and DIY.

Products on display come from prestigious brands such as Sata Tools, Patta, Wera, Finefix, Thanh Bình Paint Brushes, EMTC, and many other brands.

The Việt Nam Supporting Industries Fair, which is being held concurrently with VHHE, has brought together many local enterprises.

This event will be held simultaneously with the 22nd HCM City International Trade Fair, organised by Vinexad Company, featuring 1,000 booths from 20 countries and territories and expected to welcome around 25,000 visitors. – VNS