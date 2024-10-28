Politics & Law
Home Economy

HCM City to host 2024 hardware, hand tools expo

October 28, 2024 - 09:59
The Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE) will be held on December 5-7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City with 400 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories showcasing more than 1,000 products and a number of prominent brands.
The ninth Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo will open on December 5-7 in HCM City. Photo bnews.vn

HCM CITY – The Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE) will be held from December 5-7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City with 400 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories showcasing more than 1,000 products and several prominent brands.

Now in its ninth season, this year's event will feature 450 booths displaying and promoting five main product groups including tools, machine tools, reinforcement equipment, hardware and supporting industrial products. These product groups have wide applications across industries such as manufacturing, production, repair, assembly, construction and DIY.

Products on display come from prestigious brands such as Sata Tools, Patta, Wera, Finefix, Thanh Bình Paint Brushes, EMTC, and many other brands.

The Việt Nam Supporting Industries Fair, which is being held concurrently with VHHE, has brought together many local enterprises.

This event will be held simultaneously with the 22nd HCM City International Trade Fair, organised by Vinexad Company, featuring 1,000 booths from 20 countries and territories and expected to welcome around 25,000 visitors. – VNS

Economy

PM receives heads of UAE corporations

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received leaders of several leading corporations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) operating in the areas of infrastructure development and management, seaport, logistics and industrial parks on October 27, as part of his ongoing official trip to the country.
Economy

PNJ revenue tops $280.4 million in Q3

Phú Nhuận Jewelry Joint Stock Company has announced its third quarter results, showing net revenues of VNĐ7.13 trillion (US$280.4 million) and after-tax profits of VNĐ216 billion ($8.5 million), reflecting a year-on-year increase of 3 per cent in revenue but a 14 per cent decrease in profit.

