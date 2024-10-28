Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines launches Hà Nội – Phnom Penh direct flight

October 28, 2024 - 13:13
Representatives of ministries and agencies at the launch of the Hà Nội - Phnom Penh route. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Minh

PHNOM PENH — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines launched a direct route between Hà Nội and Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday, with a schedule of four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The route will offer a new option for passengers in addition to the current four between Việt Nam and Cambodia, including HCM City - Phnom Penh; Hà Nội, and HCM City - Siem Reap, and one trans-Indochina route. The total number of flights between the two countries will also increase to 86 flights per week.

Currently, the airline is the only Vietnamese operating a direct route between Hà Nội and Phnom Penh. With this route, passengers will have their travel time reduced to just about two hours.

Speaking at the launch, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng said that the new route was an important milestone in the friendship and neighbourly cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, and bringing the people of the two countries closer together.

He said it was a clear demonstration of the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) of Cambodia Mao Havannall said that the opening of the route would contribute to facilitating air travel between the two countries by providing better options for air passengers.

It would be a symbol of the great success of the close relationship and cooperation in all fields between Việt Nam and Cambodia, he said. — VNS

