HDBank wins three awards at Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2024

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank - HoSE: HDB) has received three prestigious awards at the Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2024, highlighting its leadership in the banking sector, as well as its dedication to transparency and governance.

This marks the sixth consecutive year HDBank has won the Excellent Annual Report Award in the financial sector, reflecting its commitment to high-quality information disclosure in line with international standards such as the ASEAN Corporate Governance (CG) Scorecard.

HDBank received the Excellence in Corporate Governance Award and the Best Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Award for the second consecutive year.

The bank’s flexible approach to AGMs allows for both online and in-person participation, prioritising shareholder convenience.

These achievements align with the 2024 Awards’ focus on OECD standards, which now weigh international best practices at 40 per cent.

HDBank’s recognition at the Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2024 highlights its outstanding and sustainable performance.

As of the end of Q3 2024, HDBank reported a pre-tax profit of VNĐ12.6 trillion (US$500 million), up 46.6 per cent year-on-year, achieving nearly 80 per cent of its full-year targets.

Total assets reached VNĐ629 trillion, growing 23.9 per cent, while capital mobilization hit VNĐ559 trillion, a 24.8 per cent increase. Outstanding loans rose to VNĐ412 trillion, up 16.6 per cent.

The bank’s profitability ratios include a 26.7 per cent Return on Equity (ROE), 2.2 per cent Return on Assets (ROA), and a non-performing loan ratio of 1.46 per cent.

In addition, HDBank actively promotes community and environmental welfare alongside its business operations.

In the first nine months, the bank launched various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, distributing health insurance cards to the underprivileged, building homes for those in need, and supporting talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In addition, the lender contributed to the Prime Minister’s initiative to eliminate substandard housing by offering a VNĐ12 trillion credit package for victims of Storm Yagi and aiding those affected by flooding in northern provinces.

The Vietnam Listed Company Awards (VLCA) 2024, an annual event organised by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), and Vietnam Investment Review, attracted participation from over 500 listed companies.

HDBank was recognised for its exemplary risk management, non-performing loan control, and effective capital use.

These awards underscore HDBank’s commitment to transparency, governance standards, and sustainable ESG practices, benefitting shareholders, customers, and the community. — VNS