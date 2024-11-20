Việt Nam's 100 best places to work ranking released

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the market research firm Anphabe have announced the list of the Top 100 Việt Nam best places to work for 2024.

Unilever Việt Nam topped the list in the large enterprise category. Others in the top 10 include Vingroup, Vietcombank, Abbott, Acecook Việt Nam, Nestlé Việt Nam, Coca-Cola Việt Nam, Viettel and FPT.

In the medium-sized business section, PepsiCo Food Việt Nam ranked first for a second straight year, while new to the list was Lego.

These rankings were based on votes from 65,000 employees across the country, evaluating over 700 reputable businesses spanning 18 key industries.

CEO of Anphabe, Thanh Nguyễn said that the survey and announcement of the 100 best workplaces in Việt Nam serves as a significant benchmark for assessing the appeal of employer brands.

The rankings are built on five stages of talent attraction, including awareness, interest, application, aspiration and prioritisation. Additionally, the criteria framework for an ideal workplace was crafted based on objective insights and expectations from employees across various organisations.

Vice Chairman of VCCI, Võ Tân Thành, emphasised that this recognition acknowledges the outstanding efforts of businesses in caring for their employees. It also creates an opportunity for companies to align leadership perspectives, share experiences and exchange strategies for effective human resource management.

This collaboration enables businesses to develop sustainably and contribute positively to the nation's overall growth.

According to Anphabe's survey, Việt Nam's economy is showing promising signs of continued growth.

Thirty three per cent of businesses have planned to expand their workforce to meet growing production demands. Thanks to the economic rebound, 60 per cent of employees received salary increases this year, a significant rise compared to just 15 per cent in the previous year.

While 49 per cent of employees reported feeling happy with their current jobs. — VNS