Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Vietnam News Agency, HCM City University in communication tie-up

February 26, 2025 - 11:59
The Vietnam News Agency's southern branch and the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities signed a memorandum of understanding for comprehensive communication cooperation in HCM City on Tuesday.
The Vietnam News Agency's southern branch and HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities signed a memorandum of understanding for co-operation in HCM City on Tuesday. – VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – The Vietnam News Agency's southern branch and the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities signed a memorandum of understanding for comprehensive communication co-operation in HCM City on Tuesday.

This aims to build a strategic partnership to utilise the strengths of the two sides, and communication cooperation programmes to disseminate the Party and State’s guidelines and policies on developing education, training and science and technology.

The two sides will collaborate to develop cooperation programmes and plans based on their needs and capacities in line with their functions and tasks for each year.

They will work together on to promote events, activites and enrollment programmes, organise company tours for university students, provide internships, organise conferences and talkshows, among others.

Director of Vietnam News Agency's southern branch, Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, said the cooperation would ultilise the strengths of both sides and enhance effectiveness in training of new workers.

The VNA would help the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities propagate its achievements in training and research on its media platforms.

Ngô Thị Phương Lan, the principal of the university, said the signing of the MoU would usher in a new phase of development for both sides. – VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

NA greenlights major railway project to boost northern economic corridor

The new railway will span approximately 390.9 kilometers for the main route, with 27.9 kilometers of branch lines. The project will pass through the nine localities of Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, and Hải Phòng. Starting at the border crossing point in Lào Cai Province, the line will terminate at Lạch Huyện station in Hải Phòng City.
Society

Surgeon achieving medical miracles receives global honour

Deputy Director of the 108 Central Military Hospital Nguyễn Thế Hoàng, has, along with his colleagues at the hospital, achieved remarkable medical breakthroughs, helping numerous patients who have tragically lost limbs regain their physical integrity and mobility.
Society

HCM City develops first ‘medical campus’

The cluster in Bình Chánh District is now home to Phạm Ngọc Thạch University of Medicine, specialised hospitals and large medical facilities in the first phase of a project covering more than 33 hectares.
Society

American therapist awarded the Friendship Medal

Virginia Mary Lockett, an American rehabilitation therapist and a volunteer at the central city’s Traditional Medicine Hospital, has been given the Friendship Medal by the State President of Việt Nam, Tô Lâm, for her contributions to the course healthcare and friendship ties between the US and Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom