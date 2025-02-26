Vietnam News Agency, HCM City University in communication tie-up

HCM CITY – The Vietnam News Agency's southern branch and the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities signed a memorandum of understanding for comprehensive communication co-operation in HCM City on Tuesday.

This aims to build a strategic partnership to utilise the strengths of the two sides, and communication cooperation programmes to disseminate the Party and State’s guidelines and policies on developing education, training and science and technology.

The two sides will collaborate to develop cooperation programmes and plans based on their needs and capacities in line with their functions and tasks for each year.

They will work together on to promote events, activites and enrollment programmes, organise company tours for university students, provide internships, organise conferences and talkshows, among others.

Director of Vietnam News Agency's southern branch, Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, said the cooperation would ultilise the strengths of both sides and enhance effectiveness in training of new workers.

The VNA would help the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities propagate its achievements in training and research on its media platforms.

Ngô Thị Phương Lan, the principal of the university, said the signing of the MoU would usher in a new phase of development for both sides. – VNS