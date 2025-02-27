Taking care of people's health is a priority in Việt Nam's strategy: President

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường expressed his hope that healthcare professionals will continue to enhance their expertise and set an example of dedication and compassion, embodying the spirit of a “kind mother” in caring for and protecting public health.

Speaking at a gathering on Wednesday with representatives from across the health sector—including Labour Heroes, Armed Forces Heroes, People's Doctors, professors, scientists, and outstanding doctors and pharmacists—the President urged medical staff to build on their achievements and remain committed to their noble mission. The event marked the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Physicians' Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025).

Recalling President Hồ Chí Minh’s famous words from 70 years ago—“A good doctor must be like a mother”—President Cường reaffirmed that this guiding principle remains at the heart of Vietnamese medicine, shaping the way doctors serve the Fatherland and the people.

He highlighted that, inspired by Uncle Hồ’s teachings and under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the health sector has made remarkable strides through collective effort and solidarity, leaving a profound impact on the country.

“We take pride in our extensive healthcare system, which ensures that people in urban, rural, and remote areas have access to essential medical services. Thanks to expanded immunisation programmes and strong disease prevention efforts, we have significantly improved public health and increased the life expectancy of the Vietnamese people,” he said.

Alongside its advancements in healthcare accessibility, Việt Nam’s medical sector has also made significant strides in international integration, research, and innovation, mastering many advanced medical techniques and technologies.

Leading hospitals across the country have successfully performed complex organ transplants and treated severe illnesses with cutting-edge methods, establishing Việt Nam as a regional leader in medical expertise.

In particular, during the fight against COVID-19, healthcare professionals stood at the frontline, serving as pioneers and core forces, selflessly battling to protect the health and lives of the people.

President Lương Cường emphasised that the image of doctors and medical staff braving hardships and sacrifices, tirelessly working in quarantine zones, and caring for patients day and night, deeply moved millions of Vietnamese people as well as international friends.

“This is not only a triumph for the healthcare sector but also a source of pride for the entire nation,” he said.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the President expressed profound gratitude and highly commended the dedication, resilience, and silent sacrifices of doctors and medical workers. He praised their compassion, determination, endurance, and unwavering spirit, recognising their vital contributions not only to the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past but also to the ongoing efforts in nation-building and safeguarding Việt Nam today.

Noble duty

Highlighting healthcare as a top priority in Việt Nam’s socio-economic development strategy, President Lương Cường urged the health sector to establish a universal healthcare system that ensures access to basic health services for all, regardless of whether they live in urban centres, rural areas, remote regions, border areas, or islands.

He emphasised the need for greater investment in central and provincial hospitals, mastery of modern medical techniques and technologies, and improvements in the quality of medical examination and treatment to align with international health standards.

The President also called for accelerating digital transformation in the healthcare sector, integrating information technology into medical management and services, and expanding telemedicine to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve accessibility for patients.

Developing a high-quality medical workforce was another key priority. He stressed the importance of training and nurturing healthcare professionals, not only in medical expertise but also in ethics, ensuring that they are both highly skilled and deeply committed to their responsibilities. The sector must also introduce policies that attract and retain medical talent, particularly in remote and disadvantaged areas, where healthcare resources remain limited.

The President further underscored the need to strengthen preventive medicine and disease control, ensuring proactive responses to emerging diseases and safeguarding public health under all circumstances. He also encouraged a closer integration of modern and traditional medicine, as well as enhanced international cooperation to adopt advanced medical achievements and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese healthcare.

Providing an overview of the sector’s achievements, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan reported that Việt Nam’s healthcare system has undergone comprehensive expansion, covering all regions of the country. Last year, 94.2 per cent of the population was covered by health insurance.

Việt Nam now boasts a nationwide healthcare network with over 13,000 medical facilities operating from central to local levels. The average life expectancy of Vietnamese people has reached 74.5 years, ranking among the highest in the region. — VNS