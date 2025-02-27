The second home for patients undergoing haemodialysis

ĐÀ NẴNG — For years, the medical staff of the Department of Artificial Kidney and Haemodialysis at Đà Nẵng Hospital C has become a trusted destination for patients in the Central and Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) regions.

With the motto 'Consider the hospital as home, and patients as family', the medical staff of the department have for years been making tireless efforts to overcome difficulties in their professional work and provide dedicated care for patients.

Separated from the hospital’s Intensive Care and Toxicology Department in 2016, the Artificial Kidney and Haemodialysis Department initially had only eight staff members and a limited infrastructure.

After a process of investment and development, the department now has 15 medical staff, including three doctors, eleven nurses and one medical assistant.

The equipment has been upgraded to include two modern R.O. water treatment systems and 30 state-of-the-art haemodialysis machines from brands such as Nipro, Fresenius, and B. Braun.

Additionally, there is a dedicated dialysis room for patients infected with hepatitis B and C.

Doctor Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, head of the department, said that besides outpatient examination and treatment for all patients with chronic kidney disease, the department unit also performs emergency dialysis for patients suffering from acute kidney injuries, electrolyte disorders, acute poisoning and hyperkalemia.

The unit has implemented new techniques such as adsorption dialysis and tunnelled cuffed venous catheter placement (a catheter which is inserted into a vein in the neck and exits out of the chest), Tuấn said.

It also serves as a training centre for doctors, nurses and technicians in dialysis specialisation under the 1816 Project for hospitals like Quảng Ngãi Provincial General Hospital, Northern Quảng Nam Mountainous Hospital, Kon Tum Provincial General Hospital, Đặng Thùy Trâm Hospital in Quảng Ngãi Province, Mộ Đức District Medical Centre in Quảng Ngãi Province and Cư Kuin General Hospital in Đắk Lắk Province.

The department also provides dialysis support to hospitals facing emergencies or when they are overloaded with patients, said Tuấn.

"In January 2019, our department was asked by Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Đồng Hới city of Quảng Bình Province to assist with the treatment of patients undergoing dialysis,” the doctor recalled.

“Receiving the information at 10pm, the department immediately mobilised medical staff overnight to provide urgent support for four to five critically ill patients at the hospital.

“With dedication, our team successfully treated these patients within two weeks. After being transferred back to Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital, the patients’ conditions improved significantly," he said.

According to the doctor, the department set goals of achieving ISO 9001:2025 certification and implementing advanced dialysis techniques such as continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), triglyceride filtration and bilirubin adsorption.

Dedicated to patient care

With over 26 years of experience, chief nurse Trần Thị Hoa has encountered many critically ill patients and deeply understands both their suffering and the struggles of their families.

Before each dialysis session, Hoa meticulously follows specific procedures, such as checking the quality of R.O. water, preparing dialysis machines to ensure proper operation and ensuring that all medical supplies like syringes, dialysis fluids and medications are ready.

During the dialysis process, she constantly monitors the machines, ensuring all indicators remain within safe limits while observing patients for abnormal symptoms such as fatigue, excessive sweating, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, or vascular access complications to provide timely intervention.

Hoa said: "These are daily tasks for nurses in the Artificial Kidney and Haemodialysis Department. Therefore, nurses must be patient, meticulous, capable of working under high pressure, continuously update their expertise and respond quickly to emergency situations.

"Caring for haemodialysis patients is similar to caring for critically ill patients in intensive care. Nurses must always be by the patient's side and cannot leave the room. If a complication occurs and is not detected and handled promptly, it can seriously endanger the patient's life," she said.

"When I chose to work in this department, I considered the hospital my home and the patients as my own family. Therefore, my principle at work is to be thorough, careful, follow protocols strictly, and always be attentive to my patients,” the nurse added.

According to Doctor Tuấn, the medical staff in the department often work long hours, starting from 7am and continuing until late at night.

The third dialysis shift typically ends at 9pm, but staff remain afterwards to clean and maintain the machines before leaving, he said.

In emergencies, they are called in even in the middle of the night and in spite of the exhaustion, the team remains cheerful and dedicated to their work, he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the department was responsible for admitting and treating critically ill patients and all staff volunteered to stay at the hospital 24/7.

"During the peak of the pandemic, our department had 34 patients and their family members who had to remain in quarantine at the hospital,” the doctor recalled.

“In addition to medical care, we had to ensure that their basic daily needs — food, rest, hygiene — were met while also providing emotional support to ease their worries,” he said.

“At that time, dialysis had to follow strict distancing measures, maintaining a minimum gap of two metres between patients. As a result, our working hours often extended past midnight, and we had to double our capacity to ensure the best care for patients,” he said.

“We also faced a high risk of COVID-19 infection, but the doctors and nurses remained steadfast, fully committed to treating our patients.”

Nguyễn Ngọc Tấn Úc, a chronic haemodialysis patient from neighbouring Quảng Ngãi Province, said that receiving treatment in the department feels like being at home.

“The doctors and nurses take excellent care of us, always guiding us with kindness. The nurses often talk with me, providing comfort to help me cope with my illness," he said.

Similarly, Ngô Hoàng Quỳnh, a patient from Đà Nẵng, said: "The doctors and nurses at the hospital are incredibly dedicated. They are always available when patients need them. Despite their stressful and demanding work, they remain cheerful, engage in conversations, and frequently encourage me."

Doctor Nguyễn Trọng Thiện, the hospital’s director, said that over the years, the medical staff have excelled in their duties, working at full capacity.

Beyond their professionalism and efficiency, they are a united team with an intense thirst for knowledge, always ready to adopt new techniques to enhance treatment quality, Thiện said.

Furthermore, they have successfully implemented advanced medical techniques, making significant contributions to patient care, the director said.

The relentless dedication and continuous efforts of our doctors and nurses have helped elevate the hospital’s service quality, contributing to the overall progress of the healthcare sector, he added. VNS