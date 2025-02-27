Coach ban for Old Quarter

Starting in March, Hà Nội will implement a six-month pilot scheme banning vehicles with more than 16 seats in the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake areas during rush hours. Let’s hear people’s opinions on this decision!
In addition to efforts to improve the quality of routine medical services, the year also marked significant milestones with the successful implementation of numerous advanced medical techniques across various specialties, contributing to increasing patient satisfaction, the minister said.
In his final statement in court, Trương Huy San acknowledged his violation of the law and expressed a hope that the court would consider reducing his sentence, allowing him the opportunity to engage in social activities.
Việt Nam is among the first countries where CGIAR has conducted a data-driven analysis of agricultural investments for the 2020-25 period. The positive results have prompted the panel looking at the numbers to expand its research and establish a new team in Việt Nam.
President Lương Cường on Wednesday expressed his hope that all medical staff will always be a shining example, improving in terms of professional qualifications and will act like a "kind mother" in caring for and protecting the nation's health.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, implementing this railway line will serve as a valuable experience for other critical railway infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, such as the North-South high-speed railway and urban railways in Hà Nội and HCM City.