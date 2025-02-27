Việt Nam strives to build 995,445 social housing units by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam strives to complete 995,445 social housing apartments in the 2025-2030 period, according to the Prime Minister’s decision on social housing criteria in localities’ socio-economic development.

Specifically, localities nationwide are assigned to complete 100,275 apartments in 2025; 116,347 in 2026; 148,343 in 2027; 172,402 in 2028; 186,917 in 2029; and 271,161 in 2030.

The Prime Minister asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, heads of Government agencies, chairpersons of People's Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, and heads of relevant agencies and units to be responsible for implementing this decision.

A project to construct at least a million apartments of affordable "social housing" for low-income earners and workers in industrial parks in the 2021 – 2030 period was approved by the Prime Minister.

The State has encouraged all economic sectors to develop housing to ensure accommodation for all people through market mechanisms, while issuing housing support policies for social policy beneficiaries, low-income earners, and the poor facing housing difficulties. The move aims to contribute to political stability, ensures social security, and develops civilised and modern urban and rural areas.

The project’s target is approximately 1,062,200 housing apartments across localities to be completed by 2030. — VNS