Surge in air passengers prompts aviation authority to enhance service quality

HÀ NỘI — In a new directive, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has urged airlines to increase international flights to key tourist destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Huế, Phú Quốc, Vân Đồn, Cát Bi and Đà Lạt.

The directive also emphasises the need to strengthen domestic transport operations to accommodate high passenger demand, particularly during peak travel periods, including the April 30 (National Reunification Day) and May 1 (International Labour Day) holidays, the summer season and National Day on September 2.

Airlines are instructed to bolster their transport capacity by adding more aircraft and optimising fleets.

They should also refine flight scheduling and management to align with the infrastructure and service capacity of each airport. This includes improving service quality, maintaining on-time performance and ensuring efficient turnaround times for aircraft.

To minimise flight delays and cancellations, airlines are advised to maintain a strategic reserve of aircraft, enhance maintenance and repair operations, and ensure adequate staffing. Collaborations with suppliers are also essential to secure equipment and materials for smooth operations.

Airlines must comply with regulations on domestic airfare pricing and maintain transparency in ticket sales. The CAAV warns against overpricing and mandates strict monitoring of ticketing practices to prevent violations.

The directive also emphasises the responsibility of airlines to assist passengers in cases of flight cancellations or prolonged delays. Improving customer service, addressing complaints efficiently and coordinating with local governments and tourism units are key components of this strategy.

Easing regulations for international flights

The Việt Nam Airport Corporation and Vân Đồn International Airport are tasked with ensuring infrastructure readiness and maintaining service quality at airports. Enhancements in applying technology, such as using software for traffic management, are encouraged to streamline airport operations and prevent congestion.

The CAAV has also called for accelerated maintenance of airport infrastructure to avoid disruptions during peak travel periods. Furthermore, there is an emphasis on promoting underutilised airports by offering incentives to airlines and boosting marketing efforts.

Negotiations with international aviation authorities are underway to revise bilateral agreements, aiming to relax regulations and facilitate international flight operations by both domestic and foreign carriers.

The CAAV is closely monitoring market demand to adjust transport capacity on popular routes and ensure infrastructure aligns with operational needs. This includes improving management and coordination at major international airports like Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất, in preparation for the launch of Terminal T3 at Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành International Airport.

Significant growth in traffic

Thus far this month, Việt Nam’s air passenger market has witnessed substantial growth in both domestic and international segments. Total passenger volume has already reached 7.3 million, marking a 12.4 per cent increase compared to February 2024. Notably, international passengers rose by 22 per cent to 4.2 million, while domestic passengers grew by 1.6 per cent to 3.1 million.

Vietnamese airlines have transported 4.8 million passengers, a 6.2 per cent increase year-on-year. International passengers carried by these airlines surged by 15.4 per cent, reaching 1.7 million.

Cargo transportation has also seen remarkable growth thus far, with the total cargo market hitting 110.8 thousand tonnes, up 39 per cent from February 2024. Domestic cargo reached 22.4 thousand tonnes and international cargo accounted for 88.4 thousand tonnes, growing by 29.2 per cent and 41.7 per cent, respectively.

The volume of take-off and landing operations managed by Việt Nam’s aviation sector has grown by 12.5 per cent, reaching 63.3 thousand flights. Transit flights also saw a 23 per cent increase, totalling 28 thousand flights.

Passenger throughput at airports thus far in February stand at 10.4 million, already up 9 per cent from the previous year. Of these, international passengers comprise 4.2 million, while domestic passengers have reached 6.2 million, increasing by 21.9 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

The cargo throughput at airports has reached 133.2 thousand tonnes, representing a 37.2 per cent increase year-on-year. Vietnamese airlines have handled 38.8 thousand tonnes of cargo in February, including 16.4 thousand tonnes of international cargo and 22.4 thousand tonnes of domestic cargo, with growth rates of 26.6 per cent and 29.2 per cent, respectively.

Balancing growth with service

The CAAV has reinforced the need for airlines to maintain high standards of service quality and operational efficiency. This includes real-time monitoring of flight schedules, ensuring compliance with ticketing regulations and maintaining transparent communication with passengers.

As international travel demand continues to rise, Việt Nam’s aviation sector is poised to play a crucial role in the nation's economic growth. By enhancing service quality and expanding international routes, Vietnamese airlines are not only meeting immediate travel demands but also contributing to the broader goal of positioning Việt Nam as a leading destination in global air travel. — VNS