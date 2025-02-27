Politics & Law
Ex-police, ex-trainee jailed for torturing detainee to death

February 27, 2025 - 18:30
The two accused on trial on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH THUẬN — A former police officer and a former trainee were sentenced to prison on Thursday for torturing a suspect to death during interrogation in the southern province of Bình Thuận.

Lê Hữu Tùng, 33, a former senior lieutenant in Đức Linh District's Police, was sentenced to nine years in prison for using torture.

Võ Phi Thành, 29, a former student at the People's Police College II, received a seven-year sentence for the same charge.

The court heard that Tùng anh Thành was assigned to bring B.V.H., a suspect in a dog theft and resisting arrest case, to the district police headquarters for questioning in 2023.

When B.V.H. refused to cooperate, Tùng allegedly handcuffed him to a window frame, then both men reportedly used rubber batons to beat him repeatedly on his buttocks and thighs.

The victim died as a result of the torture.

The court deemed the accused's actions to be 'extremely serious,' violating the victim's right to protection of life, body, honour and dignity, and damaging the reputation of the People's Police Force.

The victim's family requested compensation for emotional distress, financial support for B.V.H.'s parents and child support for his children until they reach the age of 18.

Tùng has paid VNĐ200 million (around US$7,800) to the victim's family, while Thành has not yet provided any compensation.

Three other police officers were identified to be involved in the case, but their actions were not deemed to constitute a crime.

They have received administrative disciplinary measures, including demotion and reprimands, which the court deemed appropriate. — VNS

Coach ban for Old Quarter

Starting in March, Hà Nội will implement a six-month pilot scheme banning vehicles with more than 16 seats in the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake areas during rush hours. Let’s hear people’s opinions on this decision!
Healthcare sector makes advance in 2024: Minister

In addition to efforts to improve the quality of routine medical services, the year also marked significant milestones with the successful implementation of numerous advanced medical techniques across various specialties, contributing to increasing patient satisfaction, the minister said.
3.9 million households benefit from innovation projects

Việt Nam is among the first countries where CGIAR has conducted a data-driven analysis of agricultural investments for the 2020-25 period. The positive results have prompted the panel looking at the numbers to expand its research and establish a new team in Việt Nam.

