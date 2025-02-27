Politics & Law
Home Society

Japan provides aid for UXO removal, building school facility projects in central Việt Nam

February 27, 2025 - 17:58
The Japanese government has signed grant aid agreements for two humanitarian projects in Việt Nam under the Grassroots Human Security Grant Aid (Kusanone Programme) for the fiscal year 2024.
Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki (fourth from left) presents the agreement on grant for UXO removal efforts in Quảng Bình Province. — Photo courtesy of the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Japanese government has signed grant aid agreements for two humanitarian projects in Việt Nam under the Grassroots Human Security Grant Aid (Kusanone Programme) for the fiscal year 2024.

One of the funded projects aims to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the central province of Quảng Bình, with a grant of US$503,597 (approximately 69.99 million yen). The project focuses on clearing 2.45sq.km of land in Quảng Ninh and Bố Trạch districts, transforming contaminated land into usable space for economic and social development.

Quảng Bình is among the most UXO-contaminated provinces in Việt Nam, with 27 per cent of its land (around 2,205sq.km) still affected. UXO remnants from past conflicts have caused over 42,000 deaths and 62,000 injuries nationwide. Despite efforts by Việt Nam's National Mine Action Center (VNMAC) and international partners, the scale of contamination remains vast. The Mines Advisory Group (MAG), which has been active in Việt Nam since 1999, will implement this project with support from Japan.

The other project, with funding of $131,989 (approximately 18.34 million yen), will support the construction of a new classroom building for Preschool No. 2 in Trù Sơn Commune, the central province of Nghệ An. This includes three classrooms, restrooms, storage rooms, and staff facilities covering 390sq.m.

Currently, the school serves 218 students with only six classrooms, one of which is over 25 years old and in poor condition. Due to limited space, 140 children, including five-year-olds who are legally required to attend preschool, cannot enroll. Many are forced to travel up to five kilometers to another school. The new classrooms will provide a safer, more spacious learning environment and allow more children to attend school locally.

Since 1992, the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam has provided funding for 739 grassroots-level projects worth approximately $66 million. These projects cover education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, supporting Việt Nam's sustainable growth.

During the signing ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki emphasised Japan's commitment to community-driven solutions and noted that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Việt Nam War. He highlighted the symbolic significance of UXO clearance efforts and reaffirmed Japan's dedication to ensuring a safe and prosperous future for local communities.

These latest grants reflect Japan’s continued partnership with Việt Nam, addressing critical humanitarian and development challenges while strengthening bilateral ties. — VNS

