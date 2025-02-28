Việt Nam’s healthcare sector's journey of resilience and innovation

|QUICK SHOT: A nurse administers a vaccine to children at Thanh Vân Commune Health Station in Quản Bạ District, Hà Giang Province, on 24 April 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
For seven decades, Việt Nam’s healthcare sector has made remarkable strides in both scale and quality, meeting the ever-growing demand for medical care.
Despite numerous challenges, medical professionals, embodying the spirit of “Physicians are like kind mothers”, have consistently displayed resilience and dedication. Their unwavering commitment to patient care has earned the trust and admiration of the entire nation.
Over the years, Vietnamese medical scientists have conducted numerous valuable research projects, delivering significant economic benefits and profound social impacts. Through innovation and pioneering spirit, Vietnamese physicians have mastered modern medical techniques, achieving standards on par with advanced nations and bringing Việt Nam’s medical science closer to the world standards.
Preventive care has always played a critical role in safeguarding and promoting public health in Việt Nam. In recent years, the country’s preventive care system has achieved impressive results, successfully controlling many emerging dangerous diseases and setting an example for other nations to learn from.
The military medical sector in Việt Nam also plays an indispensable role, protecting the health of officers and soldiers while contributing to the overall strength of the military.
Beyond this, military medical professionals actively participate in public healthcare, disaster relief, and epidemic response. Through talent, dedication, and tireless efforts, generations of educators and students at the Military Medical Academy have brought pride to the nation’s military medicine and health sector, making significant contributions to the overarching goal of improving the health of both military personnel and civilians.
This photo essay offers a visual journey through the enduring efforts, resilience, and achievements of Việt Nam’s healthcare sector, showcasing the inspiring stories of those who dedicate their lives to the wellbeing of others. VNS
|TESTING, TESTING: Healthcare workers from the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control strive to collect COVID-19 test samples from all residents of Hạ Lôi Hamlet, Mê Linh Commune, by 12 April 2020. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
|TOUCH OF FLU: Medical workers from the Emergency Department of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases actively treating patients with influenza in February 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
|MAKING MEDICINE: Việt Nam is also emerging as a key player among the world's vaccine-producing countries. The Measles-Rubella vaccine, made in Việt Nam, has undergone clinical trials and is rated safe and effective for use in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, providing free vaccinations to children since 2017. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Ngọc
|LIFE-SAVING: Doctors at Đức Giang General Hospital perform its first related living-donor kidney transplant for a patient on 8 September 2024, marking a new milestone in its medical development and officially placing the hospital on Việt Nam's organ transplant map. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
|PRESENT AND READY: On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam Doctors' Day (27 February 1955 – 27 February 2025), the Level 2 Field Hospital No. 6 (BVDC 2.6) organised a gift-giving programme for patients undergoing treatment at Bentiu Hospital and local residents in South Sudan. Photo courtesy of the United Nations Mission In South Sudan
|BLUE BERET: A Vietnamese UNMISS doctor presenting gift to a patient in South Sudan. Photo courtesy of the United Nations Mission In South Sudan
|RACE AGAINST TIME: On November 29, 2024, the Airborne Emergency Team of Military Hospital 175 in Hồ Chí Minh City, in coordination with the helicopter crew of Army Corps 18, transport a critically ill patient from Thổ Chu Island (Phú Quốc District, Kiên Giang Province) to the mainland for emergency treatment. VNA/VNS Photo