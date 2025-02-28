Việt Nam’s healthcare sector's journey of resilience and innovation

For seven decades, Việt Nam’s healthcare sector has made remarkable strides in both scale and quality, meeting the ever-growing demand for medical care.

Despite numerous challenges, medical professionals, embodying the spirit of “Physicians are like kind mothers”, have consistently displayed resilience and dedication. Their unwavering commitment to patient care has earned the trust and admiration of the entire nation.

Over the years, Vietnamese medical scientists have conducted numerous valuable research projects, delivering significant economic benefits and profound social impacts. Through innovation and pioneering spirit, Vietnamese physicians have mastered modern medical techniques, achieving standards on par with advanced nations and bringing Việt Nam’s medical science closer to the world standards.

Preventive care has always played a critical role in safeguarding and promoting public health in Việt Nam. In recent years, the country’s preventive care system has achieved impressive results, successfully controlling many emerging dangerous diseases and setting an example for other nations to learn from.

The military medical sector in Việt Nam also plays an indispensable role, protecting the health of officers and soldiers while contributing to the overall strength of the military.

Beyond this, military medical professionals actively participate in public healthcare, disaster relief, and epidemic response. Through talent, dedication, and tireless efforts, generations of educators and students at the Military Medical Academy have brought pride to the nation’s military medicine and health sector, making significant contributions to the overarching goal of improving the health of both military personnel and civilians.

This photo essay offers a visual journey through the enduring efforts, resilience, and achievements of Việt Nam’s healthcare sector, showcasing the inspiring stories of those who dedicate their lives to the wellbeing of others. VNS