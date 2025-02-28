Urban greenery falls short despite tree-planting effort

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's ambitious plan to plant one billion trees by 2025 to improve urban landscapes and combat climate change is falling short of its targets, as rapid urbanisation and inadequate care for green spaces hinder progress.

In 2021, the Government approved the 'One Billion Trees' initiative, which aims to increase urban green space to 6-8sq.m per person by 2025, and 8-10sq.m by 2030.

However, three years into the programme, urban green coverage remained low, with only 2-3sq.m per person in major cities, far below the global standard of about 20sq.m.

To date, nearly 770 million trees have been planted nationwide, including 334.5 million scattered trees and 435.4 million concentrated plantings.

Despite these efforts, cities like Hà Nội, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng report green space ratios of 5.52, 2.4, and 2.4sq.m per person, respectively, significantly below the national targets.

Experts attribute the shortfall to rapid urbanisation, which has led to increased construction, road expansions and concrete surfaces, leaving little room for green infrastructure.

Nguyễn Hồng Giang, a lecturer at the Hà Nội Architectural University, emphasised that green infrastructure is not just about planting trees, but involves a comprehensive approach to integrating ecological systems into urban planning.

"Green infrastructure must be planned and developed on multiple scales, from individual homes to entire urban areas, to address the challenges of urbanisation," Giang said.

Natural disasters, improper planting techniques, and a lack of maintenance have further exacerbated the problem.

Typhoon Yagi in September 2023 damaged over 40,000 trees in Hà Nội, with only 3,000 deemed salvageable. Many trees were found to have been planted incorrectly, with plastic bags still wrapped around their roots or planted too shallowly, hindering their growth.

Phạm Anh Tuấn, head of the Landscape Architecture Faculty at the Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering, highlighted the lack of post-planting care in tree management in big cities.

"We focus on planting trees but neglect their maintenance, which diminishes their environmental benefits, especially in mitigating air pollution and adapting to climate change," Tuấn said.

Tuấn also revealed that after pruning and shaping trees before the storm season, workers are expected to protect the cuts with a protective layer to prevent rainwater and mold from infiltrating the wounds.

However, in practice, this step is often overlooked, leaving trees vulnerable to disease and decay.

Compounding the problem is the lack of public awareness and care for urban trees. Harmful behaviours such as littering, nailing advertisements onto trees, or using them as makeshift poles for hanging electrical wires have become common.

In some cases, trees are even cut down illegally, further reducing urban green coverage.

Urban beautification projects, such as sidewalk renovations, have also damaged trees. In Hà Nội, recent pavement upgrades exposed tree roots and cut them back, weakening their stability.

A survey by the city's Department of Construction revealed that 23 streets across seven districts had trees harmed during such projects.

Nguyễn Đức Hưng, director of the Technical Infrastructure Management Centre under the city's Department of Construction, acknowledged the issue, stating that while districts prioritise technical standards for pavements, they often fail to protect street trees.

Triệu Văn Lực, deputy director of the Forestry Department, noted that urban green space accounts for only 1.2 per cent of planned land, far below urban planning standards.

Limited land availability and reliance on State budgets for green space development have further constrained progress.

"Localities lack long-term investment plans for green spaces and parks, resulting in low urban greening rates compared to global standards," Lực said.

The Ministry of Construction pointed to the absence of regulations for mobilising non-state funding for urban green spaces as a significant barrier.

Experts urge a shift in focus from merely planting trees to ensuring their survival and growth. This includes proper planting techniques, regular maintenance and integrating green infrastructure into urban planning.

Without these measures, Việt Nam risks falling further behind in its quest for sustainable urban development. — VNS