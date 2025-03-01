Việt Nam to waive public school tuition fees

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Politburo has announced a decision to fully waive tuition fees for students attending public schools from preschool through high school nationwide, effective September 2025.

The move marks a significant step in the country's efforts to expand access to education and reduce financial burdens on families.

The Politburo has tasked the Government Party Committee to instruct the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Finance, and relevant authorities in coordinating the policy implementation.

Under Việt Nam's current Education Law, primary school students in public institutions are already exempt from tuition fees.

A number of localities, including Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Yên Bái, Quảng Nam, Khánh Hòa, Đà Nẵng, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Bình Dương, Long An, have already waived tuition fees for students.

Preschool students, meanwhile, have been entitled to a tuition waiver since September 1, 2024, as stipulated in Government Decree No.81. — VNS