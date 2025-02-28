World Intellectual Property Day 2025 to be held April 26 in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has designated April 26 as "World Intellectual Property Day" (IP Day) in Việt Nam.

This day is dedicated to honouring the role of intellectual property (IP) in economic and social development and enhancing public awareness.

For 2025, WIPO has chosen the theme "IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP." This theme provides an opportunity to celebrate the creative contributions of musicians, inventors, and entrepreneurs who push the boundaries of innovation, using intellectual property to shape the future of the music industry.

The National Office of Intellectual Property encourages agencies, organisations, and individuals to actively participate in celebrating this event. Việt Nam is also collaborating with other countries to protect intellectual property.

Given the rapid growth of Việt Nam’s e-commerce sector, projected to reach US$60 billion by 2030, intellectual property challenges have become more pressing. To address these challenges, the UK and Việt Nam have collaborated on various initiatives, including developing two national IP e-commerce Codes of Conduct for Việt Nam, creating three ASEAN IP e-commerce toolkits and capacity-building initiatives for Việt Nam and ASEAN, and strengthening enforcement mechanisms against counterfeits in Viet Nam’s digital marketplace.

"More counterfeits and substandard products are appearing online, impacting legitimate businesses and consumer safety," noted Desmond Tan, head of intellectual property, Southeast Asia at UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

With support from the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO), Việt Nam will implement a Code of Conduct (CoC) for e-commerce platforms. This initiative aims to enhance proactive measures against counterfeiting and IP violations, improve cooperation with law enforcement, and establish a safer, more transparent online marketplace.

The CoC will serve as an adaptable, industry-led framework that does not require regulatory changes but strengthens enforcement coordination.

"The primary signatories will be platforms and IP owners, with the government facilitating and administering the CoC," Tan added.

Việt Nam's adoption of this model underscores its commitment to regional collaboration and global best practices, positioning the country as a leader in IP enforcement and innovation in Southeast Asia. With World Intellectual Property Day 2025 and the newly signed UK-Việt Nam MoU on IP enforcement, Việt Nam is taking significant steps toward ensuring a fair and competitive e-commerce environment. Strengthening IP cooperation and leveraging international experience will further position the country as a leader in the realm of intellectual property enforcement and innovation in the region. – BIZHUB/VNS