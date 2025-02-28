HCMC public agencies feted for outstanding service, administrative reforms

HCM CITY - Several HCM City government agencies and districts were commended for their public service quality, administrative reforms and digital transformation in 2024 at a conference on February 27.

At the event organised by the city government, authorities announced the results for three performance indicators: the District and Department Competitiveness Index (DDCI), Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI).

Hồ Thị Quyên, deputy director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, which made the assessment for the DDCI, said over 60,000 businesses and organisations were surveyed for the index.

The outstanding agencies honoured at the conference included the HCM City branch of the State Bank of Việt Nam, HCM City Social Security, the city Department of Science and Technology, and the Agricultural Hi-tech Park of HCM City.

Districts Phú Nhuận, 6 and 11 were also honoured.

Quyên said the DDCI helps improve the service quality in departments and districts besides promoting administrative reforms and creating a favourable investment climate for businesses.

The survey showed that businesses highly regard digital transformation, saying that it helps reduce processing times, increases transparency and allows easier feedback, she said.

Most surveyed businesses were also satisfied with the government’s efforts to develop the private sector, its support policies and dialogue sessions to listen to their opinions and its policies to help businesses access green credit.

But many also had problems with land use and access to land, including inconsistencies in land planning, making it hard for businesses to draw up long-term plans, as well as high land rent fees and “unofficial fees.”

Referring to the PAR Index, the city Department of Home Affairs said the results were a collation of self-assessment, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front’s inspection and a study by the HCM City Institute for Development Studies.

The police, treasury, Bình Tân and Phú Nhuận districts, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, and the Department of Tourism were among the toppers in the index and received awards at the conference.

In the DTI too, HEPZA, the Department of Information and Technology, Department of Home Affairs, People’s Committee, Committee for Ethnic Affairs, and the Inspection Department were among the highest ranked.

Many government agencies focused on digital transformation last year to outstanding effect, Võ Minh Thành, deputy director of the Department of Information and Technology, said. – VNS