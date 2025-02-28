Hồng Ngọc General Hospital becomes Việt Nam’s first to achieve ACHSI accreditation

HÀ NỘI — Hồng Ngọc General Hospital has become the first in the country to achieve global recognition for its commitment to quality and safety.

At a ceremony on February 28, it received the Hospital Quality Certificate from ACHS International (ACHSI) under the EQuIP7 standards.

EQuIP7 is a comprehensive solution for healthcare organisations seeking to demonstrate their commitment to quality and safety.

The certification has long been recognised as a global mark of healthcare quality.

Dr Lê Văn Thạch, Director of Hồng Ngọc – Phúc Trường Minh General Hospital, said: “What we truly appreciate about ACHSI, and what aligns so well with our hospital’s values, is its focus on continuous improvement.

"With annual assessments, we know our commitment to healthcare quality will always be upheld at the highest level. It’s a necessary challenge that helps us create a safer, more supportive environment for our medical staff, enhance patient safety and experience and contribute to the broader development of Việt Nam’s healthcare sector.”

Timothy Gardner, the lead assessor, added: “ACHS has developed its own exceptionally rigorous healthcare quality standards over its 50-year history. These standards are continuously updated to align with global trends, setting benchmarks at an international level.

"ACHS places great emphasis on maintaining and constantly improving healthcare quality through regular annual assessments, even after a hospital has been accredited. That’s why we hold Hồng Ngọc’s achievement in such high regard, it stands alongside some of the world’s leading hospitals.”

Founded in 1974, ACHS is Australia’s oldest, largest, and most respected healthcare quality standards consultancy. As an independent, non-profit organisation, it works with medical institutions to improve quality, tailoring its approach to the specific needs of different healthcare services and systems.

Thanks to its rigorous and thorough assessment process, ACHSI standards have been adopted by leading hospitals worldwide, ensuring not only patient safety but also enhancing their experience and satisfaction.

Currently, major hospitals around the world are applying ACHSI-certified standards, including Dubai London Hospital (UAE), Al-Ahli Hospital (Qatar) and ICON Group International Hospital (Singapore), among others.

Notable criteria include those that not only bring practical benefits to patients but also demonstrate the hospital’s adherence to international quality standards as a leading private healthcare provider.

These include ensuring radiation safety and optimising infection control systems, with 100% of operating rooms equipped with air filtration systems that meet strict safety standards, enhancing patient rights and benefits in line with WHO guidelines and implementing a standardised medication management system to ensure optimal drug storage and proper usage.

The hospital has also implemented a comprehensive emergency alert system across its entire facility and established ‘rapid respond’ teams to enhance emergency care, ensuring swift action in both medical and non-medical emergencies.

Additionally, Hồng Ngọc is committed to continuously upgrade its medical equipment with the latest advanced technology to support diagnosis and treatment.

At the same time, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital is embracing digital innovation to streamline operations, improve efficiency and provide patients with the best possible care at an optimal cost.

Given the stringent requirements set by one of the world’s leading healthcare accreditation bodies, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital will undergo annual assessments by ACHS to maintain its certification.

Earning this international quality certification after such a rigorous assessment not only strengthens patient and partner trust in the Hồng Ngọc healthcare system but also enhances the overall patient experience.

Patients receive care that meets international standards, while the medical team undergoes advanced training to refine their expertise. With over 700 patient-centred criteria, the hospital prioritises comprehensive care and the best possible support for patients' health. VNS