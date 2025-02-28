Caring for the elderly

Việt Nam's population is aging. By 2050, it is expected that people aged 60 and over will make up 25% of the country's population. The elderly have specific needs to ensure their happiness and well-being. Various nursing services have been developed to address these needs. Let’s join Việt Nam News reporters as they visit nursing centres to see how they operate in Việt Nam!
Việt Nam News spoke to Dr Brian Bedard, food safety and risk assessment specialist for the Canada-funded project Safe Food for Growth (SAFEGRO), which works with Vietnamese authorities to enhance access to safe and competitive agri-food products.
Experts urge a shift in focus from merely planting trees to ensuring their survival and growth, including proper planting techniques, regular maintenance, and integrating green infrastructure into urban planning.
The resolution stipulates several special mechanisms and policies for the development of the project, including the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power plants, and component projects, along with some others for the south-central province to support the project implementation.