Caring for the elderly

February 28, 2025 - 17:51
Việt Nam's population is aging. By 2050, it is expected that people aged 60 and over will make up 25% of the country's population. The elderly have specific needs to ensure their happiness and well-being. Various nursing services have been developed to address these needs. Let’s join Việt Nam News reporters as they visit nursing centres to see how they operate in Việt Nam!

