Deputy PM orders stricter measures for traffic safety in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has signed a directive to strengthen traffic safety measures in 2025.

Ministries, sectors and localities must align their plans with traffic laws and implement practical solutions with periodic evaluations. The Ministry of Public Security will draft new traffic safety regulations for submission by March 31 and collaborate with the Ministry of Transport on restructuring the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Authorities will enforce traffic laws strictly, prioritising public safety. The Ministry of Transport will oversee implementation of traffic laws and revise regulations for various transport sectors while refining infrastructure and vehicle standards.

Efforts will also address the root causes of accidents and tackle urban congestion by revising laws on population density, infrastructure and public transport.

Ministers and local leaders must submit action plans by March 31 and report progress every six months to the National Traffic Safety Committee for review by the Prime Minister. — VNS