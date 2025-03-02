Grab Việt Nam, Huế City to boost digital transformation

HUẾ CITY — The central Huế City, in cooperation with Grab Việt Nam – a leading ride-hailing service company – has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital transformation in traffic, tourism and business.

It aims to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and improve living conditions for residents.

The two partners agreed to implement digital initiatives and applications in various key sectors for local people and business community, and help the people approach the wide use of digital technology in daily life-practical activities.

Grab Việt Nam will support super-small, small and medium-sized enterprises in operating e-trade and information technology and online applications in network service.

Local businessmen and women will be given training courses in digital platform and online tools for better business operation and service.

Supporting teams of Grab Việt Nam will be assigned to restaurants and vendors to guide digital applications and platforms such as GrabFood in improving cuisine services and incomes.

Huế City and Grab Việt Nam will also work together to launch the first ever Grab Cyclo app in the tourism hub, offering more options for tourists exploring the UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites in the city as well as promoting tourism campaign.

The MoU will also include communication programmes in heritage, culture and cuisine throughout 2025 as the city has been assigned as the host of the National Tourism Year.

Last weekend, the central-run city and Vingroup also signed a MoU on comprehensive cooperation in terms of ‘green’ transformation and digitalisation towards reaching the goal of sustainable development and Net Zero in 2025-30. VNS