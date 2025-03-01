Lâm Đồng ensures measles vaccination for children

LÂM ĐỒNG – The Lâm Đồng Province Department of Health has launched a plan to implement a measles vaccination campaign for children aged nine months to six years old in the area this year.

The campaign will start in March with 6,145 children expected to be vaccinated at communal health stations or at off-site vaccination points for remote districts.

The vaccinations aim to increase community immunity against measles, and reduce mortality from measles.

In addition, the program aims to ensure 95 per cent of children aged six to under nine months receive a dose of measles-containing vaccine.

The Lâm Đồng Department of Health has requested departments to investigate and list children in the age group, including transients present in the locality.

In addition, they will also strengthen efforts to inform locals about the importance of measles vaccination, encouraging them to bring their children to be vaccinated.

In this year's first two months, the province received 264 cases of suspected measles rash, including 15 positive cases.

The province recorded 211 cases of suspected measles rash, with 40 positive cases last year. – VNS