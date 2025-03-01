Economic losses from workplace accidents increase by $1 billion

HÀ NỘI — Economic losses caused by workplace accidents nationwide amounted to over VNĐ43 trillion (US$1.68 billion) in 2024, marking an increase of around VNĐ26 trillion ($1.01 billion) compared to 2023.

Data from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on workplace accidents in 2024 revealed that last year, there were 8,286 workplace accidents across the country -- an increase of 892 cases from 2023 -- resulting in 8,472 victims, an increase of 919 people.

Among these, there were 675 fatal workplace accidents, 13 more than in 2023.

The number of fatalities due to workplace accidents was 727, up 28 on-year, while 1,690 people sustained serious injuries, down 30 from the previous year.

The localities with the highest numbers of fatalities from workplace accidents in 2024 -- including in both formal and informal employment sectors -- were HCM City, Hà Nội, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Bình Phước, Long An and Thái Bình.

Analysis of fatal workplace accident reports indicates that the industries with the highest number of fatal accidents included mining, mineral extraction, construction, building materials production, machinery, metallurgy, services, textiles and footwear.

The primary cause of fatal workplace accidents was attributed to employers, accounting for 46.9 per cent of all incidents and 47.1 per cent of the fatalities. Worker-related causes made up 22.9 per cent of incidents and 20.6 per cent of fatalities.

The ministry also reported that according to preliminary data from local authorities, material losses caused by workplace accidents in 2024 included costs for medicines, funeral expenses and compensation for the families of those killed and for injured workers.

Property damage due to workplace accidents was over VNĐ492 billion ($19.2 million), a decrease of approximately VNĐ230 billion ($8.99 million) compared to 2023.

The total number of workdays lost due to workplace accidents in 2024 was 154,759, up by around 4,989 days compared to 2023.

The average number of days off per worker due to a workplace accident in 2024 was about 19 days, a decrease of roughly 3 days compared to the previous year.

Preventative measures

To proactively prevent and reduce workplace accidents in the future, the ministry has called for ministries, sectors, localities, businesses and organisations, including both employers and employees, to focus on implementing several key measures.

Ministries and sectors were urged to instruct companies under their jurisdiction to proactively inspect workplace safety and hygiene practices.

They should work with the ministry to inspect and monitor businesses in high-risk industries where workplace accidents and serious incidents are more likely.

High-risk industries include construction, building material production and mining and mineral extraction, especially at major construction sites near residential areas or high foot traffic and those involving lifting equipment or elevators.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health was asked to intensify guidance and monitoring of workplace accident reporting in healthcare facilities, as outlined in Article 36 of the Law on Labour Safety and Hygiene and Article 25 of Decree No. 39/2016/NĐ-CP dated May 2016.

Reports are to be sent to the labour ministry in line with legal requirements.

Efforts to monitor workplace environmental conditions should also be strengthened.

The labour ministry also emphasised that provincial and municipal authorities must implement further measures.

Localities must increase inspections to ensure businesses comply with workplace safety regulations, especially in the high-risk industries. Special attention should be given to the development of safe working procedures and emergency measures.

Local authorities were also told to organise more awareness campaigns on workplace safety and hygiene regulations tailored to specific industries, with a focus on educating workers who lack formal contracts.

They were assigned to increase investigations into workplace accidents involving informal workers and provide timely solutions for preventing similar incidents.

Additionally, localities should enhance accident prevention measures, supported by the social insurance fund for workplace accidents and occupational diseases, and submit regular reports to the labour ministry.

The Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, the Việt Nam Farmers' Union and other professional associations should step up efforts to educate workers and members on following safety protocols and using personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of workplace accidents, safeguarding workers' health and lives.— VNS