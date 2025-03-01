Long Biên Bridge set for renovation

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has approved a project to study the renovation of the historic Long Biên Bridge, using a non-refundable FASEP grant through the French Embassy in Việt Nam.

The project aims to propose solutions to ensure the bridge’s structural safety and explore future uses once the railway line running across it is decommissioned.

The initiative is divided into three phases: data collection and surveys; analysis and proposals for short-term renovations to ensure traffic safety; and recommendations for the bridge’s future use after the national railway line is discontinued and the bridge is handed over to the Hà Nội People’s Committee for management.

The total investment for the project is about VNĐ20 billion ($785,000), with implementation expected to take 11 months and completion targeted for 2025.

The city's Department of Transport has been assigned to oversee the project.

Long Biên Bridge, an iconic structure in Hà Nội, was constructed in 1898 and completed in 1902. The 1,691-metre-long steel bridge originally featured 19 spans.

The bridge has significantly deteriorated after 120 years of use, including two wars. Seven spans damaged by bombings have been replaced by T66 beam spans.

The bridge is currently limited to motorcycles, bicycles, and railway traffic. — VNS