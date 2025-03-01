City International Hospital officially opens its IVF centre

HCM CITY — City International Hospital (CIH) in HCM City on March 1 officially launched its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) Centre - CIH, offering high-quality and specialised reproductive healthcare services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Thị Lâm, founder and chairwoman of Hoa Lâm, said that as a flagship project of CIH, the IVF Centre - CIH has been meticulously developed over years, ensuring the highest standards of reproductive healthcare.

With the mission ‘Fulfilling the dream of becoming parents’, the centre is committed to helping families realise their dream of parenthood.

It follows the principle of “Dedicated Care – Shared Dreams” from consultation, diagnostics, and treatment to post-care support.

“The centre team is devoted to guiding couples through their parenthood journey with holistic physical and emotional care,” she said.

The centre has integrated a high-success-rate infertility treatment model, investing in state-of-the-art medical technology.

The six key elements that set the centre apart include a team of experienced specialists, customised treatment protocols, an ISO 6-standard IVF laboratory, advanced IMS Checker technology, 24/7 automatic embryo preservation, and a private and patient-friendly environment.

The centre also prioritises patient experience, providing holistic physical and emotional care to support couples through every stage of their fertility journey.

Director of the Maternal and Child Health Department under the Ministry of Health (MoH) Đinh Anh Tuấn attended the event and emphasised the challenges and advancements in Việt Nam’s healthcare sector, particularly in the post-pandemic era.

He stressed the importance of medical specialisation, improving treatment success rates, and ensuring affordable costs for families seeking fertility treatments.

He also called for strict adherence to medical regulations and ethical standards, ensuring patient safety and trust.

He handed over the official recognition of CIH’s authorisation to perform IVF.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hà Anh Đức, director of the MoH’s Medical Services Administration (MSA), presented the hospital with the approval for assisted reproductive technology services.

Dr. Trần Quốc Thành, CEO of CIH, said the centre’s mission is to support couples facing fertility challenges.

“The launch of the centre is not just an achievement for the hospital, but also a promise to bring hope and happiness to families,” he said.

The centre aims to make fertility treatments more accessible by offering 100 IVF treatment packages at a 50 per cent discount, and 300 free breast cancer screenings for underprivileged women in Bình Tân District.

As part of Hoa Lâm Shangri-La International Healthcare Park, the centre becomes the first specialised fertility centre in HCM City’s western gateway, offering five-star fertility services at optimal costs.

The park is an investment by Hoa Lâm Group to provide international standard medical services for people in Việt Nam and other countries in Southeast Asia.

With six hospitals, including CIH, it aims to bring world-class medical services to the community.

CIH is located at No. 3 on 17A Street in Bình Tân District's Bình Trị Đông B Ward. — VNS