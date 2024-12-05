NVIDIA to build AI research and data centres in VN

HÀ NỘI — A research centre and data centre dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) studies will be developed by the American technology company NVIDIA in Việt Nam, the National Innovation Centre announced late Thursday.

It is the result of an agreement between NVIDIA and the Vietnamese Government, which was signed during the second visit of Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and chief executive officer to Việt Nam on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Planning and Investment, and Jay Puri, NVIDIA executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations, in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang.

The research centre – officially called the Vietnam Research and Development Center (VRDC) – and the AI Data Centre will serve as platforms to help NVIDIA and its local partners promote research, development, and deployment of advanced AI technologies.

These centres will not only play a key role in supporting research initiatives, developing AI applications, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, but also create job opportunities for talented individuals in Việt Nam.

The new infrastructure provided through the centres will support Việt Nam’s national AI strategy, laying the foundation for nurturing and developing AI talent by utilising NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies.

This will help Việt Nam accelerate AI research, development, and applications in key industries such as healthcare, education, transportation, and finance.

Việt Nam is recognised as one of the countries with strong potential for AI development and application, thanks to its young, dynamic, and tech-savvy workforce. The Vietnamese Government has also identified AI as a priority area in its national development strategy.

The cooperation agreement between Việt Nam and NVIDIA is expected to boost the development of AI in the country and the Southeast Asia region.

Speaking about the agreement, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said: "Innovation is one of the areas that the Vietnamese Government particularly cares about and considers a key factor in the country's development strategy. We are committed to creating the most favourable environment for leading global technology companies like NVIDIA to implement research and development projects in Việt Nam.

"The cooperation between the Vietnamese Government and NVIDIA is a strategic step that not only helps Việt Nam enhance its research and AI application capabilities, promotes the development of the high-tech industry in Vietnam, but also opens up new growth opportunities for NVIDIA."

Through this strategic collaboration, Việt Nam will work with NVIDIA to promote the strong development of AI technology in the country according to international standards, while creating a bright future for the innovation ecosystem and high-tech industry in the region. — VNS