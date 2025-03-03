Nine people detained after 'coffin' publicity stunt near Bến Thành market

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City on Monday detained nine individuals for 'disturbing public security' crime following a controversial promotional stunt in which they carried a ‘black coffin’ through the streets near the popular tourist destination Bến Thành Market in the city's central district.

The nine are identified as Hồ Ngọc Tuấn, Nguyễn Văn Quyết, Vũ Thị Thanh Xuân, Nguyễn Đăng Khoa, Nguyễn Văn Thẩm, Nguyễn Quốc Cường, Phạm Hùng Cường, Nguyễn Hoàng Sơn, and Lê Văn Nghĩa.

On March 3, Bến Thành Ward Police (District 1) coordinated with relevant agencies to take statements from the group responsible for filming the stunt.

The individual who posted the footage online was identified as T.M.T, a 23-year-old resident of District 6. The video, recorded on various streets around Bến Thành Market, was reportedly intended to advertise a clothing brand as well as promote the sale of coffins from a store on Lâm Thị Hố Street in Tân Chánh Hiệp Ward, District 12.

Authorities determined that on February 25, the group carried the coffin through several streets, including Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai and Huyền Trân Công Chúa in Bến Thành Ward. They later gathered near a funeral service vehicle before dispersing.

The police have classified the act as a violation of traffic regulations and are gathering further evidence to determine whether it also breaches advertising laws.

Last Sunday, a 31-second video of the incident went viral on social media, attracting widespread attention and mixed reactions from netizens.

The footage shows four men dressed in black, with their faces covered, carrying a black coffin adorned with white patterns. The coffin also featured English text "Die Everyday". The group moved through several streets as cars and motorbikes passed by.

Authorities confirmed that the coffin procession took place in the vicinity of Bến Thành Market, including Lê Lai Street, where the individuals walked on the roadway alongside moving vehicles.

Earlier, a traffic police officer from HCM City stated that carrying large objects in a way that obstructs traffic is punishable by fines ranging from VNĐ400,000 to VNĐ600,000 (US$16-$24) per individual. Since four people were involved in carrying the coffin, they could collectively face a fine of up to VNĐ2 million ($80).

Walking in prohibited areas or failing to follow pedestrian traffic rules can also result in fines between VNĐ150,000 and VNĐ250,000 ($6-$10). If pedestrian violations lead to an accident resulting in fatalities, those involved may be subject to criminal prosecution. — VNS