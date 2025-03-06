Việt Nam, Cuba eye joint ventures in manufacturing and trade

HÀ NỘI — Cuban Minister of Domestic Trade Betsy Díaz Velázquez has expressed a strong interest in fostering joint ventures with Vietnamese partners in manufacturing and trade within Cuba's domestic market.

During a meeting on March 4 with Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long, Díaz Velázquez said Cuba will provide optimal conditions for Vietnamese investors to establish joint ventures in manufacturing and trade, aiming to meet the Cuban population's essential goods needs.

The Cuban minister also underscored interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, consumer goods manufacturing and the import of energy-saving equipment.

Ambassador Long reassured that his embassy would assist Cuba’s Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) by providing information and connecting it with experienced Vietnamese businesses in these fields.

Both sides acknowledged the immense potential for multi-sector cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing high-level agreements, strengthening the enduring friendship and comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Cuba.

MINCIN manages the country’s domestic trade system, focusing on state-owned enterprises to ensure the supply of essential goods, control prices and improve market access for the Cuban population. — VNS