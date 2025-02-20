Việt Nam-Cuba relationship – a model for building a more united world: Cuban FM

HÀ NỘI — The 65-year diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba stand as an exemplary model for building a more cooperative and united world, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla stressed in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter as part of his official trip to Việt Nam from February 18-20.

The Cuban diplomat said he has brought a message of brotherhood and friendship to the Southeast Asian country, extending Lunar New Year wishes to Vietnamese families for prosperity and well-being in the Year of the Snake.

According to the minister, the Cuban people have great affection for Việt Nam, with children reading about the land of Annam, as great revolutionary José Martí called it, from their early age, and they call President Hồ Chí Minh “Uncle Hồ”.

During his packed schedule in Hà Nội, the minister held productive meetings with Việt Nam's top leaders, including Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn. He said the events reinforced the special and enduring relationship between the two countries, with both sides noting significant progress in joint projects and committing to accelerating cooperation across the domains of culture, science, politics, and economy, among others.

Reflecting on his previous visits to Việt Nam in 1988, 2012, 2014, and 2018, Bruno Parrilla expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's comprehensive development, progress in building socialism, and strong economic growth. He noted that Việt Nam's development model provides important references for Cuba, particularly regarding its ambitious plans to build a developed socialist economy in the coming decades.

As with all his visits to Việt Nam, he paid respects to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. This time, he also visited the late Vietnamese leader’s house, drawing inspiration from his teachings that continue to guide Cuba's socialist development.

The minister emphasised that both nations can contribute to transforming the current international order, which he described as unjust, lacking solidarity, and environmentally unsustainable. The two countries can make contributions to the development of a multilateral world based on international law.

Looking ahead, Bruno Parrilla laid stress on the importance of maintaining support for each other, particularly when Cuba is facing formidable challenges, suggesting the two sides complement each other's development through their respective strengths and advantages.

The minister said it is necessary to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels and via the Party, State, Government channels as well as social organisations. He highlighted the need to nurture the fraternal relationship – a legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, ensuring that future generations in both countries carry forward the sentiments of love, respect, and admiration that have characterised this special friendship for over six decades. — VNS