Cuba hails steadfast brotherhood with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his ongoing official visit to Việt Nam, where he was welcomed with warm hospitality and an unwavering commitment to supporting Cuba.

Talking to the Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina on February 19, the FM stressed that joint projects between the two countries are progressing and would soon produce tangible results for their people.

During his trip to the Southeast Asian nation from February 18-20, Minister Parrilla was received by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. He also held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

The official said he deeply appreciates Việt Nam’s strong solidarity and unwavering support for the Cuban people, noting the Vietnamese side shows its commitment to advancing bilateral projects, especially in rice and food production, and assisting Cuba in securing its essential rice supply.

During his stay, Parrilla paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội.

Prensa Latina quoted Parrilla as saying that President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuba’s historic revolutionary leader, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, paved the way for the two countries to come closer together and support each other in socialism building.

The relationship between the two countries not only benefits their peoples but also serves as a model for progressive movements worldwide, it added. — VNS