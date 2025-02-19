Việt Nam, Cuba discuss measures to further beef up bilateral cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla discussed directions and measures to promote the traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations during their talks in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Son expressed his delight at the fruitful development of the Việt Nam – Cuba relations in all Party, State, and people-to-people diplomacy channels, reaffirming that the Party and State of Việt Nam attach importance to the special relationship with Cuba, the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam.

Việt Nam always closely follows and shares concerns about Cuba’s situation, he stated, expressing his belief that the Party, State, and people of Cuba will overcome all difficulties and challenges, continue to steadfastly advance on the path of peace protection and national development, and enhance Cuba’s role and position on the international arena.

For his part, Bruno Parrilla, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam from February 18 to 20, stated that the Party, State, and people of Cuba always treasure and sincerely appreciate the solidarity and valuable support that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam have extended to Cuba over the years.

He expressed his admiration and appreciation for Việt Nam's remarkable and comprehensive achievements over nearly 40 years of its “đổi mới” (renewal) process, as well as the country’s growing role and position in the region and the world. He affirmed that Cuba considers Việt Nam a successful model and hopes to share experiences with Việt Nam across various fields.

The two sides agreed to closely coordinate and implement measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation through high-level exchanges, effective implementation of agreements and mechanisms between the two Parties and States, particularly those reached during Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's State visit to Cuba in September 2024; and expand cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

They also pledged to boost coordination in organising the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025 to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The two officials reaffirmed their commitments to strengthening coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS