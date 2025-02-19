State President receives Cuban Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for visiting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, during which he affirmed Việt Nam's solidarity with Cuba.

The Vietnamese State leader stated that generations of Vietnamese people deeply appreciate Cuba’s selfless support for Việt Nam during its most challenging moments in the struggle for national liberation in the past.

Việt Nam stands in solidarity with Cuba in addressing its difficulties, Cường said, expressing his belief that Cuba will overcome all challenges and continue to achieve new successes in its national defence and development.

The Vietnamese State leader highly valued the positive development of the special Việt Nam-Cuba relationship, and expressed his delight at the close coordination between the two countries' ministries and sectors in implementing agreements reached during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's state visit to Cuba in September 2024, particularly new directions for bilateral cooperation.

He suggested promoting high-level delegation exchanges, maintaining regular dialogues and coordination to effectively implement agreed-upon commitments, leveraging bilateral dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, and strengthening collaboration at multilateral forums.

The two sides should educate younger generations about the 65-year history of the exemplary Việt Nam-Cuba relationship founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and leader Fidel Castro Ruz, and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both nations, Cường said.

Cuban FM Bruno Rodríguez stated that the Party, State, and people of Cuba treasure the unwavering solidarity as well as spiritual and material support from their Vietnamese counterparts.

He emphasided Cuba’s commitment to further deepening economic, trade, investment ties, and other areas of cooperation, ensuring they match the special political relationship between the two nations.

The official congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements, while reaffirming Cuba’s desire to continue exchanging experiences and strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam across all channels and sectors, thereby contributing to the development of both nations as well as peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS