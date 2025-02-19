Việt Nam, Cambodia reinforce security ties with 2025 cooperation plan

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation as senior officials from both countries signed a new cooperation plan for 2025, focusing on transnational crime prevention and border security.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang co-chaired a high-level conference to review the implementation of the 2024 cooperation plan and outline priorities for the coming year.

The meeting highlighted the close collaboration between the two ministries, with both sides maintaining regular exchanges on regional and international security matters and coordinating to ensure the safety of high-level visits and political events.

Additionally, Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos successfully hosted the inaugural 'Annual Conference of Ministers of Public Security and Interior' in Đà Nẵng City in March 2024.

Border security remained a key focus, with both countries working closely to address border-related incidents and facilitate demarcation efforts along their shared land boundary. Việt Nam and Cambodia also strengthened joint efforts in international manhunt operations through INTERPOL and ASEANAPOL channels.

With crime along the Việt Nam-Cambodia border becoming increasingly complex, particularly drug and human trafficking, along with online fraud, both sides have committed to intensifying joint operations.

The two countries agreed to boost intelligence sharing via hotlines and enhance the efficiency of border liaison offices (BLOs).

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, Việt Nam and Cambodia plan to expand joint investigations targeting major transnational crimes, including trafficking and cyber-enabled fraud.

Efforts will be concentrated on dismantling large-scale online fraud networks and illegal gambling operations.

The meeting concluded with the official signing of the 2025 cooperation plan by Minister Lương Tam Quang and Deputy Prime Minister Sar Sokha, reinforcing their countries’ commitments to closer security and law enforcement ties. — VNS