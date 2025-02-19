Politics & Law
China prioritises Việt Nam in its neighbourhood diplomacy: official

February 19, 2025 - 00:18
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình (left) had talks with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Beijing. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình on February 18 paid a courtesy visit to Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, as he began his tenure in the country.

The meeting saw both sides lauding the progress in relations between the two Parties and the two countries. They agreed that under the strategic guidance of the Parties and countries’ top leaders along with joint efforts at all levels, the ties have been continuously deepened following the "six major orientations". Practical cooperation in various fields has yielded tangible and significant results.

Both host and guest said it is necessary to maintaining regular high-level exchanges and interactions and to leverage the role of Party-to-Party relations in giving strategic guidance to ensure the stable, healthy, and sustainable growth of bilateral ties.

AmbassadorBình affirmed that the Party and State of Việt Nam always attach importance to the consolidation and enhancement of friendship and cooperation with the Chinese Party, State and people. He underscored that fostering relations with China remains a top priority and a strategic choice in Việt Nam's foreign policy.

The Vietnamese side is willingness to collaborate with the International Department of the CPC Central Committee to build on past achievements, promote high-level exchanges, and sustain strategic discussions to reinforce political trust, while effectively implementing Party-to-Party cooperation mechanisms and advancing bilateral relations in a deeper, more substantive, and comprehensive manner to benefit both peoples and contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and development, he added.

For his part, Liu stated that China considers Việt Nam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

The department stands ready to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to properly implement the common perceptions of the Parties and countries’ leaders, prepare for high-level exchanges and meetings, and fruitfully boost inter-Party cooperation, therefore deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to build a Việt Nam – China community with a shared future. These efforts, he noted, will contribute to each country's socialism building and promote peace and stability in the region and the world.

On this occasion, the two sides informed each other on their respective countries' situations and discussed some regional and international issues of mutual interest. — VNS

