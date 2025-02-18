PM calls on newly appointed cabinet members to build clean, accountable Government

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a conference on Tuesday to implement the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s resolutions on the structure of the Government and to assign tasks to freshly appointed cabinet members for the 2021-26 term.

Earlier the same day, during its 9th extraordinary session, the NA passed Resolution No. 176/2025/QH15 on the Government's organisational structure and Resolution No. 177/2025/QH15 on the number of cabinet members, both for its current term.

Under these resolutions, the Government consists of 14 ministries and three ministerial-level agencies. The cabinet has 25 members, including the Prime Minister, seven Deputy PMs, 14 ministers, and three heads of ministerial-level agencies.

During the conference, PM Chính remarked that as the highest administrative body, the Government bears a heavy responsibility across all sectors, particularly as Việt Nam aims for sustainable double-digit economic growth while ensuring macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, public debt and fiscal deficits, and safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Other national goals include the enhancement of social welfare, the promotion of diplomatic relations, the maintenance of a peaceful and cooperative environment for development, and the fight against corruption, waste, and misconduct.

The PM expressed confidence that the Government, guided by the principle of actions matching words, commitments leading to actions and practical results, high determination, great efforts, drastic action, and clear delegation of responsibilities, will continue to achieve significant progress. He underscored the body’s role in propelling Vietnam toward a new era of prosperity and civilisation.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed officials, newly-elected Deputy PM Nguyễn Chí Dũng acknowledged both the honour and the immense responsibility of their new roles. He pledged that the new cabinet members would work with integrity, dedication, and determination, fostering unity within the Government to serve the nation and the people. They also committed to strictly adhering to the policies and directions of the Party, State, and high-ranking leaders, while maintaining close coordination with ministries, sectors, and localities to fulfill their duties effectively. VNS