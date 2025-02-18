Revised law on organisation of Government set to be adopted today

HÀ NỘI — The revised Law on the Organisation of the Government is set to be approved at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 9th extraordinary session on Tuesday.

According to the Government's proposal, the draft law clarifies the cabinet's duties along several key dimensions such as submitting fundamental and critical matters to the NA for decision, presenting issues within the NA Standing Committee's jurisdiction for resolution, proposing amnesty decisions to the President in accordance with the regulations, and executing responsibilities within the Government's authority.

A notable innovation in the revised law establishes the Government's unified state management across all sectors and domains. The cabinet will assign state management scope to ministries and ministerial-level agencies while delegating authority to their respective leaders.

The revised law allows the Government to determine policies for sectoral, regional, and local development, except those under the authority of the National Assembly and local administrations. These policies must align with the Party’s directives, national socio-economic development strategies, and fundamental targets and missions already approved by the legislature.

For matters delegated to local authorities, these governing bodies will independently make decisions, implement programmes, and bear responsibility for the outcomes within their jurisdiction.

During the morning session, lawmakers are set to have separate discussions on several organisational matters, including the structure of the Government, the number of cabinet members, the organisation of legislative bodies, the membership of the Standing Committee (revised), and the personnel work.

Delegates will deliberate in groups on draft resolutions concerning the organisation of National Assembly agencies, the revised number of Standing Committee members, and the personnel work.

The NA will then listen to a verification report regarding the draft resolutions. After that it will proceed to vote on both documents.

The afternoon session will be reserved exclusively for personnel matters. — VNS