Việt Nam expands training partnerships with Cuba, Canada

HÀ NỘI — Viêt Nam is deepening collaboration with Cuba and Canada in training and capacity building, particularly in public administration and governance, following meetings in Hà Nội on Monday between Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) President Nguyễn Xuân Thắng and the Ambassadors of Cuba and Canada to Việt Nam.

During talks with Cuban Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Thắng proposed closer coordination between the Cuban Embassy and the HCMA to organise theoretical exchanges between the Communist Parties of both nations this year. He also stressed the importance of research programmes and practical studies in Việt Nam for senior Cuban officials.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s ongoing restructuring of the Party and State apparatus, including the merger of the National Academy of Public Administration into the HCMA and the establishment of the Academy of Public Administration and Governance, Thắng expressed a strong interest in enhancing cooperation with Cuba in training and policy development.

Ambassador Fuentes reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to deepening cooperation, particularly as both countries celebrate 65 years of diplomatic ties and the “Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year” in 2025. He announced the inauguration of a research centre on President Hồ Chí Minh at the University of Havana in May, calling for closer collaboration on bilateral agreements.

In a separate meeting with Canadian Ambassador Shawn Steil, Thắng expressed his pleasure at the growing partnership between the HCMA and Canadian institutions, including the Canadian Embassy. He highlighted Việt Nam’s ongoing administrative reforms aimed at decentralisation and streamlining bureaucracy, stressing the need to enhance local governance capacity.

The HCMA and its Canadian partners are set to implement the "Inclusive Local Governance" project, funded by the Canadian Bureau for International Education. Thắng expressed his confidence that this initiative, along with other joint programmes, will significantly strengthen Việt Nam’s local public governance, aligning with the country's modernisation efforts.

Ambassador Steil reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to fostering international cooperation, particularly with Việt Nam and the HCMA. — VNS