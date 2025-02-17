Deputy PM receives leader of Türkiye's IC ICTAS Group

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Reha Denemec, Vice President of Türkiye's IC ICTAS Group, the general contractor in the VIETUR consortium which is carry out bidding package 5.10 on the construction and installation of equipment at the passenger terminal of component project 3 of Long Thành international airport project.

At the meeting, Hà acknowledged that IC ICTAS is a reputable group with experiences in constructing airports worldwide. He emphasised that the Vietnamese Government and the Prime Minister have paid much attention to, regularly monitored and directed to expedite the completion of the air project.

The Deputy PM urged IC ICTAS and the VIETUR consortium to continue to collaborate with equipment suppliers to identify possible time-saving measures to soon complete bidding package 5.10, ensuring the highest quality, technical standards, and economic efficiency.

He said the early completion will not only affirm the reputation and capability of IC ICTAS but also become a symbol of the increasingly deepening cooperative relationship between Việt Nam and Türkiye, contributing to the enhancement of investment, economic, trade, tourism, and cultural cooperation, as well as people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Regarding the need for infrastructure development and energy infrastructure, Hà praised the approaches and methods of IC ICTAS in particular and Turkish enterprises in general, as they implement transport infrastructure projects that create synchronised connectivity. He expressed his desire for IC ICTAS to undertake more projects in Việt Nam.

Regarding the Long Thành airport project, Ha asked the the State-owned Vietnam Airports Corporation and relevant ministries to coordinate with IC ICTAS in March 2025, to agree on comprehensive solutions and specific plans to accelerate the progress of bidding package 5.10.

For his part, Reha noted that while implementing the bidding package, IC ICTAS and the VIETUR consortium have received great cooperation and support from Vietnamese enterprises, partners, and a highly skilled team of engineers and workers.

Reha affirmed that the VIETUR consortium will make further efforts to find technical and construction solutions to speed up the implementation of the bidding package.

He also expressed his desire that his group will have opportunities to undertake other infrastructure projects to support the operations of the Long Thành airport, as well as other transport infrastructure projects in Việt Nam in the future. — VNA/VNS