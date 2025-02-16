Labour Confederation honours 95 outstanding workers who are Party members

HÀ NỘI The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) on Sunday held a conference to honour 95 outstanding workers who are also Party members.

Among the 95 exemplary workers, seventy (or 73.68 per cent) are men, while twenty-five are women.

Their average age is 44.4, with the oldest being 60 and the youngest being 32. The most experienced worker has contributed 33 years to their work.

Forty-eight of the honoured labourers work at State-owned enterprises, while 47 others work for non-State enterprises, including 33 from private enterprises and 14 from FDI businesses.

Nguyễn Quang Dương, deputy chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, said the labour force plays a particularly important role in fostering Party members, because the Party is the vanguard of the working class.

He said that encouraging Party members among the workforce must be a focus, with the hope that the VGCL will strengthen cooperation to recruit more workers to become Party members, especially those in industrial zones and non-State enterprises.

In 2024, trade unions at all levels introduced 158,813 outstanding union members for the Party to consider training and admission. Of these, 80,327 outstanding union members introduced by the trade union were admitted to the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Dr Nhạc Phan Linh, deputy director of the Institute of Workers and Trade Union, said that the institute surveyed over 2,000 workers at 100 enterprises from 10 provinces and cities including Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and HCM City.

The research shows that 86.9 per cent of the surveyed workers consider the role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to be extremely important for the development of the country, while 89.9 per cent believe that it is necessary to have Party organisations in enterprises.

Huỳnh Thị Thúy An, secretary of the Party organisation at Pungkook Bến Tre Company Limited at Giao Long Industrial Park, suggested the VGCL continue to pay attention to the Party members who are workers through long-term welfare initiatives, motivating Party members to complete their tasks and inspire other workers to strive to join the Party. VNS