Special mechanisms proposed to accelerate Ninh Thuận nuclear power project

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment has proposed the NA consider issuing special mechanisms and policies for the construction of the country's first nuclear power plants in the south central province of Ninh Thuận.

The deputies listened to this proposal, along with a verification report, during the 15th NA’s ninth extraordinary session in Hà Nội on Friday.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, presenting the Government's proposal, said the nuclear power plants in Ninh Thuận are a highly significant undertaking, with sophisticated technology that only a select few nations possess.

Citing the high investment capital demand and the fact that this is the first time Việt Nam has invested in construction of nuclear power plants, the minister said it is necessary to have strong enough special mechanisms and policies to speed up the progress and shorten the implementation times.

The ministry has proposed granting permission to the project to implement multiple tasks at the same time including agreement negotiations in parallel with document preparation and investment policy approval.

Among the key proposals is the implementation of a turnkey contract approach and direct contractor appointment for the main plant construction through intergovernmental agreements. The Government also recommended applying direct contractor appointment or simplified appointment procedures for important consulting packages.

Various preparatory activities such as feasibility studies, technical design and mine clearance should be executed at the same time with negotiations for agreements and contracts.

Regarding financial arrangements, the proposal outlined multiple funding sources, including taking government loans from partners, allowing investors to borrow without credit risks, and utilising increased revenue and budget savings. Meanwhile, the state budget should be allocated for resident relocation and resettlement projects, Diên said.

The proposal introduced certain mechanisms for applying technical standards, norms, and unit prices, with investors to be exempt from reporting to the owner's representative body for approval of investment projects and capital mobilisation plans.

It also includes mechanisms and policies for Ninh Thuận to carry out compensation, resettlement, and infrastructure development for nuclear power plant construction, construction material supply assurance and social welfare guarantees for residents in the project area.

The Government also suggested procedures for approving the conversion of forest land for project-related purposes and component projects, along with a mechanisms for environmental impact assessment consultation, among others.

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Lê Quang Huy said the committee agrees on the necessity to issue some specific mechanisms and policies to expedite the project, yet called for clearer political, legal, and practical grounds for the urgent issuance of these policies.

The committee raised concerns about the turnkey contract approach, which could limit competition and transparency, Huy said, adding clearer regulations regarding criteria for contractor selection along with technology and maintenance commitments should be penned.

It also emphasised the need for strict regulations on borrowing limits, interest rates, debt repayment terms, and other related conditions. They recommended implementing robust mechanisms to control loan use and ensure effectiveness.

It advised seeking opinions from competent authorities on related policies and mechanisms as prescribed by law and suggested the NA consider and decide to issue a resolution on several specific mechanisms and policies for developing the nuclear power plants. -- VNS