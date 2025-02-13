NA reviews special policies for urban rail development in Hà Nội, HCM City

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) heard a proposal and a verification report on the legislature's draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies for the development of urban railway networks in Hà Nội and HCM City as part of its ongoing 9th extraordinary session on Thursday.

Minister of Transport Trần Hồng Minh presented the proposed resolution, highlighting the delays that have plagued urban railway projects in both cities since their construction in 2007. These delays, he explained, stem from a combination of factors, including complicated investment procedures, difficulties in resource mobilisation, and implementation hurdles.

Despite these setbacks, urban railway lines remain a critical component of modern, sustainable urban transport, essential for environmental protection and climate change adaptation.

Recognising the urgent need for action, Hà Nội and HCM City have teamed up with the Ministry of Transport to devise a comprehensive scheme, he said.

The draft resolution, comprising 11 articles and six groups of special policies, has been endorsed by relevant authorities. These policies cover a range of areas, including capital mobilisation, streamlined investment procedures, transit-oriented development, industry development with a focus on technology transfer and workforce training, construction materials and waste disposal, and regulations tailored for HCM City’s unique needs.

It allows the Prime Minister to allocate medium-term and annual public investment plans for local authorities, use increased revenue, budget savings, and other legal funding sources without strict prioritisation. It also opens the door for official development assistance and concessional loans without the need for separate project proposals.

On the local level, the municipal people’s councils will oversee the allocation of funds, ensuring projects can be funded over multiple cycles to maintain their progress.

Summarising the verification report, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh agreed with the Government’s approach, and provided feedback on specific policies to refine the draft resolution further. — VNS