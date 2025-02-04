Hà Nội urban rail lines serve nearly 75,000 passengers during Tết

HÀ NỘI — Two metro lines in the capital city, Cát Linh – Hà Đông and Nhổn – Hà Nội Station, operated 1,780 trips and served a total of 74,503 passengers during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday from January 27 to February 3, according to the Hà Nội Railway One Member Limited Liability Company (Hà Nội Metro).

The Cát Linh – Hà Đông line ran 900 trips, transporting over 50,900 passengers – an increase of 15 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, the Nhổn – Hà Nội Station line completed 880 trips, carrying more than 23,500 passengers.

According to Hà Nội Metro, from February 3, the Nhổn – Hà Nội Station line has resumed its regular schedule. On weekdays, trains run from 5:30am to 10pm, with a frequency of 10 minutes per trip and 6 minutes per trip during peak hours. The route is 12.5 km long and has four underground stations and eight above-ground.

On weekends and public holidays, trains operate from 5:30am to 10pm with a frequency of 10 minutes per trip.

The Cát Linh – Hà Đông route also returned to its standard schedule on February 2, the fifth day of the Year of the Snake. The line stretches 13.05km and includes 12 stations. Each train, with a design speed of 80km per hour, has four carriages capable of carrying about 960 passengers. The total travel time for the entire route is just over 23 minutes. — VNS