Việt Nam’s tourism industry sees strong growth during Lunar New Year 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has reported robust growth during Lunar New Year 2025, with approximately 12.5 million domestic tourists, a 19 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The number of international tourists also saw an average increase of about 30 per cent, thanks to the impact of visa policies and effective promotional strategies by local areas. Popular destinations such as Quảng Ninh, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam, Hà Nội, HCM City, Kiên Giang and Huế recorded a significant rise in international arrivals.

During the nine-day Tết holiday, several localities experienced a surge in tourist numbers. Leading the list was HCM City, welcoming an estimated 2.1 million visitors, with total tourism revenue reaching approximately VNĐ7.69 trillion (US$304 million), a 17.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Hà Nội followed with around one million visitors, generating an estimated revenue of VNĐ 3.53 trillion, up 7.85 per cent from 2024.

Notably, international arrivals showed particularly strong growth, with about 142,000 visitors, representing a 15.8 per cent rise as compared to 2024. The majority of them came from China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), the US, the UK, Malaysia, India, Germany, France and Japan.

Other destinations saw high visitor numbers, including Quảng Ninh with 969,000 visitors, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu with 869,433 visitors and Khánh Hòa with 825,195 visitors.

Record-high tourism revenue

Not only did visitor numbers increase, but tourism revenue also saw significant growth across multiple local areas.

In 2024, only HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng achieved tourism revenues exceeding VNĐ1 trillion ($39.4 million). However, in 2025, eight localities surpassed this milestone, with five new provinces joining the list, including Khánh Hòa, Kiên Giang, Quảng Ninh, Lào Cai and Ninh Bình.

Following HCM City was Hà Nội with revenues of VNĐ3.53 trillion ($303.7 million). Quảng Ninh experienced a remarkable surge in revenue, reaching VNĐ2.66 trillion ($105 million), attributed to higher tourist spending, while Đà Nẵng earned VNĐ1.88 trillion ($74.2 million).

The Lunar New Year was particularly profitable for the southern area of Kiên Giang, with revenue reaching VNĐ1.88 trillion ($74.2 million), an almost 50 per cent increase. Phú Quốc also attracted a large number of international tourists, averaging 38-40 international flights arriving and departing daily.

In Khánh Hòa, 940,500 visitors contributed to total revenue of VNĐ1.35 trillion ($53.3 million), marking a 41 per cent increase from 2024. Lào Cai, driven by the popularity of Sa Pa, earned VNĐ1.34 trillion ($52.9 million), a 49 per cent growth compared to the previous year. Ninh Bình's preliminary estimates indicate VNĐ1 trillion ($39.4 million) in revenue, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Increased transportation services

To accommodate increased travel demand during Tết, airlines added more flights, including additional night flights. Domestic airlines provided an estimated 6.9 million seats on international and domestic routes, averaging 227,000 seats per day, a four per cent increase from Tết 2024.

Cruise tourism also showed remarkable growth. Đà Nẵng welcomed approximately 1,800 international tourists from the Crystal Symphony and Silver Dawn cruise ships. Quảng Ninh received four large cruise ships carrying 6,000 passengers and 4,000 crew members.

Notably, this year’s Tết tourism market saw a rise in railway tours, including Hà Nội - Lào Cai, Quảng Bình, and HCM City - Nha Trang, Huế and Đà Nẵng routes. Việt Nam Railways launched the 'Spring Train', offering unique experiences such as New Year’s Eve countdown parties, traditional games and special Tết cuisine. Additional trains on the north to south route and local lines were scheduled to meet travel demand.

Tourist accommodations nationwide made thorough preparations for the holiday season, upgrading facilities and staffing. Room occupancy rates in key destinations were high, with Sa Pa (Lào Cai) at 90-95 per cent, Kiên Giang at 73.4 per cent, HCM City at 65 per cent, Huế at 63 per cent, Phú Yên at 62 per cent and Đà Nẵng at 50 per cent.

Overall, hotel room rates saw a moderate increase of 5-10 per cent, with no reports of overbooking, price gouging or violations of listed prices. — VNS