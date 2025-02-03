HCM City to establish transportation data centre​​​​​​​

HCM CITY — Chairman of HCM City's People's Committee Phan Văn Mãi has asked the city Urban Traffic Management Centre (UTMC) to establish a transportation data centre by 2026 with a deadline of 2027.

Earlier, the UTMC set the goal of establishing the transportation data centre by 2030.

During a recent visit to the UTMC, Mãi said the preparations of establishing the transportation data centre should begin this year.

“The early completion of the data centre will contribute to the goal of building a smart city and managing the city’s socio-economic development,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for digitisation, management, and operation of the city's smart traffic system.

He urged the city’s Department of Transport, the Department of Information and Communications and the Digital Transformation Centre to quickly coordinate and implement a risk management platform using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict all risk scenarios, including traffic.

He called for the centre to rapidly modernise investments in infrastructure, equipment and personnel to effectively manage and operate the infrastructure system, ensuring that the city's traffic is sufficiently smart.

Last year, the centre coordinated a pilot programme to impose administrative penalties on individuals and organisations transporting goods by car using automatic weight measurement devices.

Regarding the application of artificial intelligence (AI), in 2024, the city’s Department of Transport signed a cooperation agreement with Monash University in Australia to promote cooperation in academic training and technology transfer, supporting the management and operation of the city's smart traffic system. — VNS