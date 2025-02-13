NA deputies to debate several draft laws, resolutions on February 13

HÀ NỘI — Deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) are scheduled to discuss in groups a number of important draft laws and resolutions on Thursday as part of their 9th extraordinary session.

In the morning, lawmakers will debate the draft Law on the Government Organisation (revised), the draft Law on the Organisation of Local Government, and a draft resolution addressing a number of issues related to State apparatus restructuring.

In the afternoon, they will discuss the proposal and the verification report on the investment policy for the Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng railway project, as well as the those for a draft resolution for piloting special mechanisms and policies to develop urban rail networks in Hà Nội and HCM City. The session ended with a debate on the draft Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents (revised).

The Government’s proposal on the investment policy for the Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng railway project aims to build a new, modern, and integrated railway line to serve both domestic transportation needs and international rail links between Việt Nam and China. The project is expected to play a key role in driving fast, sustainable socio-economic development, enhancing the economic potential of the Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng corridor, and ensuring effective integration with both national and international rail networks. The project will also address national security, environmental concerns, and climate change, while supporting Việt Nam's broader industrialisation and modernisation efforts.

The Government suggested the NA approve the investment policy with the rail line stretching from the border between Lào Cai’s new station and the North Hekou station in China, to the Lạch Huyện port area. The main line will be approximately 390.9 km long, with an additional 27.9 km covered by three branch lines. The project will span nine provinces and cities of Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, and Hải Phòng.

The project involves constructing a new electrified single-track railway line with a 1,435 mm gauge, designed for both passenger and freight transport. The main line will have a design speed of 160 km per hour, with the section through Hanoi designed for 120 km per hour. The connecting and branch lines will be designed for 80 km per hour.

The estimated land requirement for the project is around 2,632 hectares. It will be funded through public investment, with a preliminary total cost of around VNĐ203.23 trillion (US$7.49 billion). — VNS