Trương Huy San prosecuted for abuse of freedom, democracy rights

HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People’s Procuracy has prosecuted Trương Huy San, 64, residing in HCM City, for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.

The case has been transferred to the Hà Nội People’s Court for trial.

According to the indictment, between 2015 and 2024, San gathered information and documents, drafted, and posted numerous articles on his personal Facebook page -- Trương Huy San (Osin Huy Đức). Thirteen of these articles allegedly infringed upon State interests and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals. The posts attracted significant interaction, comments, and shares, negatively impacting public security and social order, thereby necessitating legal action in accordance with the law.

During the investigation, San confessed that he gathered and assessed the information himself. The man acknowledged that the content of the 13 articles affected State interests and the rights and legitimate interests of certain organisations and individuals, but denied having any anti-Party or anti-State intentions.

San, from the central province of Hà Tĩnh, used to work for a number of newspapers in Việt Nam. — VNS