Việt Nam-Russia friendship overcomes test of time: Russian top dilomat

MOSCOW — The friendship and sympathy between the Vietnamese and Russian people have overcome the test of time and political circumstances, said Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in his opening speech at an exhibition marking the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in Moscow on February 11.

Russia is proud to have supported heroic Việt Nam during the years of fighting for freedom and independence as well as during the period of peace building, he said.

Lavrov noted that the two countries already established a Comprehensive strategic partnership grounded in dynamic and meaningful dialogue and unwavering political trust at the highest level.

The state visit to Việt Nam in June by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the official visit to Russia by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn in September last year created strong momentum for multilateral cooperation, he noted.

President Putin and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also had an effective discussion on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024, Lavrov said, adding that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's official visit to Việt Nam earlier this year also created more favourable conditions for the two nations to step up practical cooperation.

The bilateral ties have been growing over the past 75 years, spanning multiple levels and sectors, from economy, trade, to oil and gas, science, education, culture, and international cooperation, particularly within the United Nations where Russia and Việt Nam share close views on global and regional issues.

Reflecting on the 75-year relationship, the minister expressed his confidence that both sides could look to the future with pride and optimism, continuing to strengthen the bilateral ties for the benefit of their people and for the sake of stability and security in the Asia-Pacific and the world as well.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi said the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1950 paved the way for a trustworthy comradeship and a comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

The diplomat expressed deep gratitude for the Soviet Union’s and Russia’s wholeheated and effective support for Việt Nam during its past struggle for independence and freedom as well as the ongoing national development efforts. He recalled how the Soviet Union trained generations of Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists, many of whom became pillars of the country’s scientific community and contributed to its achievements in space exploration and global arts.

Khôi said since upgrading their relations to a Strategic partnership in 2001 and a Comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012, the two countries have continuously strengthened multifaceted cooperation. Politically, they have regularly held high-level mutual visits, coordinated actions, and supported each other on the international stage. Their effective collaboration spans across defence, security, economy, science, education, and culture.

The ambassador expressed his confidence that the Vietnamese and Russian people will embrace new opportunities to further enhance all-round cooperation, boosting bilateral economic and trade ties to be on par with their strong political ties.

Participants in the event toasted the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations and wished the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership will continue flourishing, generating tangible benefits for both peoples and contributing to global peace and prosperity. — VNA/VNS