Deputy PM, FM attends World Governments Summit in Dubai

DUBAI — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn attended the World Governments Summit 2025 that kicked off in Dubai, the UAE, on February 11.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” the summit aims to address the challenges and future of global governance, while strengthening international cooperation in creative solutions that will empower future governments.

Along with participating in the summit, Sơn is scheduled to hold several bilateral activities in the UAE from February 11-13.

During the summit, the Deputy FM is expected to deliver an important speech during a session on harnessing digital innovation and renewable energy to drive economic growth and competitiveness for emerging economies. He will also speak at a session focused on actions towards the millennium goals, with a particular emphasis on Việt Nam's experiences and achievements in implementing Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, he will meet with leaders from various countries, international organisations, and large-scale technology and innovation companies on the sidelines of the summit.

Son is also scheduled to have meetings with senior UAE leaders, heads of investment funds, and major corporations to discuss ways to effectively implement commitments and cooperation agreements, and to maximise opportunities for bilateral cooperation to accelerate the country’s development.

The World Governments Summit has been held annually by the UAE since 2013, under the patronage of the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister. The forum gathers government leaders, executives from major corporations, and scholars to discuss solutions and policies for future governments, technological innovation, and national governance. This year’s summit is set to feature more than 30 heads of state and government, over 400 ministers, and thousands of industry leaders, scholars, and policymakers from more than 140 countries, alongside representatives from over 80 international, regional, and intergovernmental organisations.

This marks the third consecutive year the summit’s theme has focused on "Shaping the Future of Governments." The discussions will centre on six key topics - effective governance and accountability; financing the future and the global economy; climate change, crisis mitigation, and resilient cities; a people-centred future and capacity building; global health transformation; and emerging borders and the future.

The 2025 World Government Summit will explore strategies to enhance government transparency and efficiency, promote sustainable economic growth, strengthen urban resilience to climate change impacts, and ensure healthcare systems are prepared for global challenges. Discussions will also address the impact of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and biotechnology, while evaluating how governments can leverage these innovations. — VNA/VNS