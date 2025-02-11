Vietnamese naval ship joins naval exercise in Indonesia

HÀ NỘI — Ship 09 of the Naval Region 2’s Brigade 171 has recently set sail from Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province to participate in the fifth Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025 (MNEK-25) in Indonesia, according to the military's official outlet -- Quân đội Nhân dân (People's Army) newspaper.

The exercise, organised by the Indonesian Navy, has been held biennially since 2014.

This is a non-combat exercise aimed at strengthening friendship, building trust, and enhancing coordination and cooperation among participating navies to address disaster management and humanitarian assistance issues.

The MNEK-25 is scheduled to take place over seven days, from February 16 to 22. It includes harbour drills and at-sea maneuvers, marine environmental protection, international fleet review, maritime security seminars, bilateral meetings, defence exhibitions, community medical care, and cultural exchange activities.

This marks the fifth time the Vietnamese Navy has sent a ship to the exercise with navies from other countries.

According to the organising committee, the participating forces in this year's event come from 38 countries worldwide, including host Indonesia, Việt Nam, Russia, China, the US, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, France, and Australia, among others. — VNS