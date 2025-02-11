Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese naval ship joins naval exercise in Indonesia

February 11, 2025 - 10:34
The MNEK-25 is scheduled to take place over seven days, from February 16 to 22. It includes harbour drills and at-sea maneuvers, marine environmental protection, international fleet review, maritime security seminars, bilateral meetings, defence exhibitions, community medical care, and cultural exchange activities.
Naval Region 2 officers and soldiers see off the delegation departing for the Komodo exercise. — Photo People's Army newspaper

HÀ NỘI — Ship 09 of the Naval Region 2’s Brigade 171 has recently set sail from Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province to participate in the fifth Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025 (MNEK-25) in Indonesia, according to the military's official outlet -- Quân đội Nhân dân (People's Army) newspaper.

The exercise, organised by the Indonesian Navy, has been held biennially since 2014.

This is a non-combat exercise aimed at strengthening friendship, building trust, and enhancing coordination and cooperation among participating navies to address disaster management and humanitarian assistance issues.

The MNEK-25 is scheduled to take place over seven days, from February 16 to 22. It includes harbour drills and at-sea maneuvers, marine environmental protection, international fleet review, maritime security seminars, bilateral meetings, defence exhibitions, community medical care, and cultural exchange activities.

This marks the fifth time the Vietnamese Navy has sent a ship to the exercise with navies from other countries.

According to the organising committee, the participating forces in this year's event come from 38 countries worldwide, including host Indonesia, Việt Nam, Russia, China, the US, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, France, and Australia, among others. — VNS

Vietnam Indonesia relations

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Vietnamese naval ship ready to join Exercise Kakadu in Australia

Kakadu Exercise 2024 will commence on September 9. The Vietnamese seamen will join dockside activities as part of the exercise, including a series of meetings to approve maritime plans; conduct formation drills; take formation photographs; communications, search and rescue operations; and maritime replenishment.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Japan hold 11th defence policy dialogue

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Politburo member, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to cooperate with countries and international organisations for peace and development in the region and the world.
Politics & Law

HCM City to promote new growth drivers

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên emphasised that the city must mobilise resources and renew traditional growth drivers as well as strongly promote new growth drivers such as the digital economy, green economy, and circular economy to achieve double-digit economic growth.
Politics & Law

State leader works with Presidential Office on judicial affairs

For ongoing judicial reform proposals, President Lương Cường requested the Presidential Office to work closely with key agencies, particularly the Supreme People’s Procuracy, to finalise high-quality, practical proposals before submitting them to the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and the Politburo for review.
Politics & Law

Missile Brigade 490 told to improve training quality towards modern direction

Party General Secretary Lâm noted that the world is undergoing numerous changes with complex, unpredictable, and difficult-to-predict developments. The country has achieved great achievements after 95 years under the leadership of the Party and 40 years of carrying out the đổi mới (renewal) process. Việt Nam’s position, power, and international reputation have been enhanced and spread.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom